Honoring Columbus Day is problematic

Columbus Day has always been painfully close to my birthday. “Happy Birthday, the federal government is still erasing historical and present violence done to indigenous peoples. Here’s your present — a new blanket!”

As a Chiricahua Apache woman, I find the slow push-back against Columbus Day and rededication of it as Indigenous Peoples Day encouraging but insufficient. As more cities, including Berkeley, rename the day, it is important to generate discussion on the more overlooked reasons as to why Columbus Day is unacceptable and what needs to change socially and politically for a celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day to be more than just hollow words.

So, let’s get something straight.

Celebrating Columbus Day is not just celebrating one greedy, sadistic, evil, directionally challenged waste of carbon. It is a celebration of colonialism as a power structure — that syphilis-filled rapist was one of the fathers of colonialism. He didn’t just mastermind the deaths of 95 percent of the Taino population, he cleared the path for subsequent genocide and mass violence and displacement of indigenous peoples in the Caribbean and on the North American continent. We are still dealing with the profound ramifications of these crimes against humanity. Conversations that frame the violence as purely historical are missing the point, as are arguments against the holiday that focus on Columbus’ actions in isolation. That kind of discussion allows all the blame to fall on one easily hateable murderer and avoid indicting current social constructs that perpetuate intense violence against indigenous peoples. We are still being colonized, our validity as human beings is still being undermined by practices that invisibilize us at best and actively continue genocide at worst.

Celebrating Columbus Day celebrates all the results of colonialism. Here’s a few things that Columbus Day represents:

It revels in the irony of indigenous peoples paying absurd prices for rent on stolen land when one in four live in poverty.

It rewards the violence at Standing Rock.

It’s nodding in agreement with all the people who tell me I only got my education/job/internships because of my race.

It endorses the more than 500 open uranium mines scattered throughout the Navajo (Dine) reservation that have resulted in babies literally being born with uranium in their blood.

It hopes that the Goshute lands will wind up storing 40,000 tons of nuclear waste.

Columbus Day is cheering on the rapists of native women who get away with it because local and federal law enforcement don’t care that native women are 2 1/2 times as likely to experience sexual assault as any other ethnic group in the U.S., or that 80 percent of native women and men have experienced significant violence in their lives.

It is wishing that the more than 4,000 missing First Nations women are never found.

It is the invisibilization of Two Spirit and other non-Western gender identities from forced assimilation to European, Christian values, which is why all these studies only speak of “women” and “men” even though those aren’t the only genders affected.

It’s saying that “sexy squaw” costumes are just harmless Halloween fun while this tidal wave of fetish-fueled gendered/racialized violence is reality. Harmless. My. Ass.

It’s high-fiving the Neanderthals that called me an “Indian princess” and then tried to touch my ass.

It’s showboating that 22 percent of Native American children have PTSD.

It’s smiling at the thousands of Native American teenagers that will kill themselves this year.

Maybe we have suicide rates at double the national average because mainstream culture acts like we don’t exist anymore anyway. That’s why we’re fair game to be a mascot, right?

It salutes the police officers who kill Native Americans at sky-high rates.

It’s supporting the false stereotypes of raging alcoholism and pseudoscience that suggests it’s genetic. Because introducing alcohol to natives with the intent of getting us addicted couldn’t possibly be a factor worth talking about.

Columbus Day is a celebration of white supremacy.

This and more is why I, and the millions of other native peoples that live in America, hate Columbus Day.

And it’s why we need more than just a renamed holiday. Things such as, I don’t know, adequate spaces for POC/QTPOC on campus? Just a thought.

The change to Indigenous Peoples Day without a productive dialogue on why it is needed and what Columbus Day represents only serves to further smooth over ugly truths and conveniently erase our narratives. Indigenous Peoples Day should be a day when non-indigenous people take a long uncomfortable look at history and let the present reality caused by past and current atrocities really sink in. Because for us, the reality of knowing that this government wishes we were dead is every day — including birthdays.

Sheelah Bearfoot is an employee of the Native American Health Center and holds a B.S. in genetics and plant biology.