Indians vs. Red Sox: What we learned from the ALDS

For all the Boston Red Sox’s greatness in the regular season, there was no stopping the locomotive that is the red-hot Cleveland Indians. Despite an overwhelming majority of analysts picking the Beantown Bombers to advance to the American League Championship Series, the underdog Indians had other plans in mind, shocking the baseball world by sweeping Boston in what will be their first crack at a World Series appearance since 2007. Cleveland will meet the Toronto Blue Jays, parallel to the Eastern Conference Finals only a few months ago between the eventual champion Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors.

The Achilles Heel of Boston for the entirety of the series was the lack of production from the starting rotation. Rick Porcello, David Price and Clay Buchholz combined to pitch only 11.2 innings and gave up 12 runs in the process, good for a 9.26 ERA. Poor postseason performances have haunted Price throughout the entirety of his career — he owns a 5.54 ERA over 66.2 postseason innings while allowing 12 home runs. Boston manager John Farrell had a solid bullpen in his back pocket and expected his starting rotation to get him late in the game, but having to pull Porcello, Price and Buchholz early negated the effect of his ‘pen. Instead of calling on his relievers late in the game with the ability to exploit matchups, Farrell turned to his bullpen in the middle frames. In 13.1 innings, the bullpen only allowed a total of two runs, both of which came from Drew Pomeranz in Game 3.

Another detriment for the Red Sox was that they were either tied or trailing for almost the entire series. At the end of the first inning of Game 1, the Red Sox had an early 1-0 lead, but from that point on, the Indians took control of the series. With no legitimate advantage, the Red Sox couldn’t put pressure on the Indians, which ultimately set them up for elimination. This inability to secure a lead was due in part to Boston’s big bats failing to show up, as Mookie Betts, David Ortiz, Xander Bogaerts and Hanley Ramirez combined to hit a measly .209 during the series.

Despite having to rely on the mid-to-back end of the rotation due to the injuries of Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar, the Indians starting rotation pieced together solid starts which kept them in the ballgame. Trevor Bauer struggled in his Game 1 start, allowing three runs in 4.2 innings, but former Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber rose to the occasion in Game 2, striking out seven over seven quality innings to ease the Indians to a victory. Josh Tomlin held his own in front of a hostile Boston crowd in Game 3, holding the Red Sox to only two runs in five innings.

Terry Francona reaped the benefits of being able to call on star reliever Andrew Miller and his bullpen in tight situations. In both Game 1 and Game 3, Miller gave the Indians two lights out innings apiece, paving the way for the backend of the bullpen to shut the door on the Red Sox. Francona’s decision to put in Miller with two outs in the top of the fifth was a bold move which ended up working out in Cleveland’s favor.

Cleveland found offense from the unexpected when it counted, as the shell of Coco Crisp, of all people, gave the Indians two huge insurance runs in the sixth inning of Game 3 with a two-run home run. The Red Sox should not have let Crisp be the one to beat them, as up until that point, Crisp had only hit one home run in his postseason career.

