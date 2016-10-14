Keeping publication alive captures spirit of the streets

On the occasions when Berkeley’s socially critical organizations work together to provide a voice for marginalized communities, it’s cause for celebration. That’s why when Youth Spirit Artworks — which aims to empower homeless and low-income Bay Area youth through art and poetry — partnered with Street Spirit, it showed the refreshing and extraordinary power of collaboration.

In July, the American Friends Service Committee, or AFSC, announced that it could not continue funding Street Spirit, a newspaper that serves as a platform for the Bay Area homeless population, after nearly two decades of publication.

Members of the homeless community — mostly those who are elderly or disabled — distribute the paper by hand. And while it’s technically free, vendors ask for a donation (usually $1) and keep that money as an essential source of income.

In 2013, The Daily Californian featured a particular vendor who relied on that income to make ends meet because disability insurance didn’t cover his expenses. But spending a dollar to get the paper is about more than just providing essential funds to the distributors.

For as long as the mainstream media has existed, it has excluded minority voices. Against this backdrop of exclusion, many communities have banded together throughout American history to create niche publications focusing on identity-based issues.

Street Spirit is a prime example of this. Every article is written by either a member of the homeless community or a homelessness activist, meaning that it might be the most reliable source of information on that community.

Had YSA not been able to step in at the last minute, the unfortunate decision to cut the paper’s funding would have further silenced a community that already endures systemic suppression.

This won’t be a one-sided relationship, though. The artwork created by participants in YSA will now be featured in Street Spirit, ensuring that the platform will highlight and amplify a broader scope of at-risk communities.

And proving that the greater Bay Area community wants and needs this service, a fundraising campaign by the publication has raised more than $20,000.

A local organization, hundreds of donors, a dedicated set of homeless vendors and a slew of writers collaborate to make sure the voice of the homeless community remains strong in the Bay Area. Now, it’s incumbent on the residents to make sure we’re seeking out and actively listening to that voice.

Berkeley is known for its sizable homeless population, making it even more important that the larger community makes an effort to actively educate itself on homelessness issues. And who better to provide this education than the homeless population itself?

With a vendor to be found on nearly any street corner of the city, there’s no excuse not to go out, give a buck and get a paper. It’s a small but important step toward creating a more understanding, accepting city culture.

Editorials represent the majority opinion of the Senior Editorial Board.