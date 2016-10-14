Tell me I’m pretty

I was sitting in class the other day — one of the few times I made it in before my professor — when this girl, one of those “little miss sunshine” types, sits next to me and says, “Hey, Julia! You look nice today!”.

I looked down at my overwhelmingly average attire: a T-shirt and a pair of shorts with a sizeable coffee stain spanning most of the left leg. I thought back to earlier that morning when I had made the conscious decision not to shower, believing instead that the 10 extra minutes of sleep I got would be worth the greasy hair and whatever strange stench I would carry around for the rest of the day. Little miss sunshine was full of bullshit.

I mean, why would she even feel the need to say something like that to me? I masked my momentary confusion with a wide smile as I quickly racked my brain for all the possible reasons why she would’ve done this:

She really did think I looked nice today. Although this seemed highly unlikely, she could be one of those girls that really admires that whole intentionally-undone-slash-I-don’t-give-a-f**k-today looks. Looking at her, she seems pretty much put together, like she probably picks out her outfits before she goes to bed and irons her shirts after washing them and showers regularly. Maybe she saw me, and, assuming I was like her, thought, “Wow, what a cool, relaxed look. It’s almost like she didn’t even try at all.” Well, jokes on you, girl. I really didn’t.

Or maybe she pitied me. She took one look at my disheveled, sleep deprived self, which, next to her bright and shiny face, looked rather sad and unkempt. In all her superior glory, she was deeply moved with compassion. It’s like I was an abandoned puppy wandering the streets in search of food, and this compliment was all she could offer me to set right her pristine conscience. She wanted to gift unto me a little piece of hope — throw me a bone from her very high horse.

Or perhaps she’s just one of those strange hyper-positive people that can’t be in a room with other people without trying relentlessly to fill each of them with love and happiness. Horrifying.

But more realistically, homegirl was fishing for compliments. I tend to suspect this kind of behavior from people because, especially here at UC Berkeley, we are all highly self-serving individuals who only do good in order to reap benefits for ourselves (or maybe that’s just me?). So, little miss sunshine was feeling just a little less sunny inside and thought she would force some random insincere compliment my way, slap a smile on it, and wait for the self-esteem boost that would immediately boomerang right back at her. Not that I like being used like that, but I kind of respect her for playing the system.

And really, I think that all compliments have this same hidden agenda underlying their sticky sweet surface. Why else would someone go out of their way to point out something positive about someone else? So, even though people think themselves all high and mighty for shelling out a precious compliment, the fact that they are doing it to feel all high and mighty may completely undermine its worth.

Upon convincing myself of her dirty little motive, my mock-gracious smile got a bit wider, nearing a mischievous level. Maybe I won’t compliment her back at all.

I mulled over this option for another fraction of a second, only to be confronted by another thought: What did her compliment even mean? Of course, I didn’t notice immediately because I was so blind sighted by the compliment as a whole, but looking back at it, she said, “You look nice today.” So, what, yesterday I looked like crap? Her little “compliment” insinuates that only by some great miracle do I suddenly look alright on this day, because on all the other days, I do not.

So really, she isn’t just saying that I look nice today (which is, again, a very questionable assertion), but rather that I looked shitty on all the other days that she’s sat next to me in this class. And that’s just mean.

In that moment, I had finally gained enough momentum. I was ready to give her a quick, “thanks” and leave her barren and compliment-less, thus foiling her little plan.

But then, doubt struck. What if she really was being genuine? Maybe it came from pity or maybe she’s actually just a warm person. Either way I couldn’t just leave her hanging like that.

I cursed my conscience and swallowed my pride. After mustering up some mock-genuineness in my smile, I said to my chipper classmate, “Thanks. You do too.” I pat myself on the back and shot myself in the foot, knowing that I said a nice thing, but may have also just given her the satisfaction she had planned for. But hey, maybe I did look good that day.

Julia Bertolero writes the Friday blog on the details of everyday life. Contact her at [email protected].