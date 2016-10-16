Campus lab receives $1M for research in artificial intelligience

The Noah’s Ark Laboratory of Huawei, a research lab located in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, will provide UC Berkeley’s Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, or BAIR, with funding toward research in artificial intelligence, or AI, as stated in a press release by Huawei.

Huawei funded BAIR with $1 million in order to help improve the development of AI technology. The funding will go towards projects in various areas of AI research such as deep learning, reinforcement learning, machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision, according to a press release from Huawei.

The BAIR lab provides a space for research concerning computer improvement, machine learning, natural language development and more to take place. BAIR is made up of more than two dozen faculty members and more than 100 graduate students pursuing research on fundamental advances in AI, according to Huawei’s statement.

“These are all areas impacted by artificial intelligence and we have students working on all these problems,” said campus professor of electrical engineering and computer science Michael Jordan. “(The) funding is important for us to support graduate student research and support many activities having to do with our research and teaching mission.”

Huawei recognized UC Berkeley as one of the world’s leading higher education institution in the release. Through this collaboration, the two research labs aim to make notable advancements in AI technology and theories.

“Huawei and many other companies in the high tech area recognize that AI is a very big part of their future and … they want to participate in that and … benefit from the progress of the field,” Jordan said.

The BAIR lab plans to use the funding to focus on problems having to do with speech recognition with language, with robotics, and everything having to do with making computers more intelligent, Jordan said.

