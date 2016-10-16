Man in critical condition following South Berkeley shooting

Update 10/16/17: This article has been updated to reflect new information from BPD Lt. Alyson Hart and a Berkeley Police Department crime alert.

A man was shot and injured near the intersection of Dana and Haste streets Saturday night.

Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area shortly after the victim was shot at about 11:08 p.m, according to police on scene. They found the victim, a 35-year-old man of mixed race, lying in the middle of the street with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a BPD alert released early Sunday morning.

The victim was transported to Alameda County Hospital and is in critical condition, according to the alert. The alert further stated that the man’s affiliation with UC Berkeley remains unknown.

Police closed several blocks in the area, including Dana Street from Haste Street to Dwight Avenue, and from Ellsworth Street to Dana Street on Haste Street, BPD Lt. Alyson Hart said. According to the 5:13 a.m. alert, officers have since cleared the crime scene.

Police on scene Saturday night confirmed at least three gunshots near the area of Dana and Haste streets. Despite initial social media postings that there were multiple shootings, Hart confirmed that only a single shooting had occurred.

“It was likely not a random occurrence,” Hart said. “We don’t know (if) it was a student.”

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the alert. Police are asking that those with information on the crime to contact BPD Homicide Detail at (510) 981-5741.



