Man injured in South Berkeley shooting

Update 10/16/17: This article has been updated to reflect new information from BPD Lt. Alyson Hart.

A man was shot near the intersection of Dana and Haste streets Saturday night.

Berkeley Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots shortly after the victim was shot about 11:08 p.m., according to police on scene. Police closed several blocks in the area, including Dana Street from Haste Street to Dwight Avenue, and from Ellsworth Street to Dana Street on Haste Street, BPD Lt. Alyson Hart said. Police have since begun searching for the shooter, Hart said.

Despite initial social media postings that there were multiple shootings, Hart confirmed that only a single shooting had occurred.

“It was likely not a random occurrence,” Hart said. “We don’t know (if) it was a student.”

Police on scene confirmed at least three gunshots near the area of Dana and Haste streets, Hart said. Multiple people on scene confirmed at least one man was put into an ambulance.

Police are asking those in the area to stay away from the scene.

