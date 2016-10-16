Takeaways from NLDS: Dodgers vs. Nationals

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals have shared the sentiment of being a team that consistently fails to gain traction in the postseason. Coming into the series, the Los Angeles Dodgers had clinched the National League West four straight years as well as an NLCS appearance but never punched their ticket to the big show. Washington did not have any better luck, unable to escape the trenches of the NLDS by losing in the first round in both 2012 and 2014. Dusty Baker had an opportunity to rid himself of personal postseason demons, having lost seven games when his team had a chance to clinch. Something had to give, and the Dodgers seized the opportunity, rallying back from a 2-1 deficit and winning two straight to advance to the next round.

Much of the Dodgers’ success both in the series and throughout the season can be attributed to manager Dave Roberts. Within a couple of months, Roberts’ perception quickly changed from a rookie manager trying to get his feet on the ground to one of baseball’s sharpest minds. Roberts did an excellent job micromanaging the entire series, but he solidified his place as elite with his calculated and risky micromanaging of the bullpen in game five.

The Los Angeles manager spared no expense in trying to secure a win, calling on two consecutive starters in Joe Blanton and rookie sensation Julio Urias after Rich Hill could only muster through 2 ⅔ innings. The Dodgers manager didn’t stop there, abandoning the traditional closer role by calling on Kenley Jansen in the seventh inning after Grant Dayton allowed two runs without registering an out. Jansen grinded out 2 ⅓ innings without allowing a run before Roberts subbed in Clayton Kershaw, out of all people, to close out the ballgame. Jansen ended up throwing 51 pitches to Kershaw’s seven, and the two-time Cy Young Award winner recorded the first save of his Major League career. In the NLCS, Joe Maddon will be in the opposite dugout ready to counter Roberts’ every move. Maddon, a managerial chess master in his own right, showed off his ability to lead, dueling with Bruce Bochy and the San Francisco Giants.

In addition to Roberts, the Dodgers’ brightest young stars had the opportunity to shine in the limelight. On the offensive front, Corey Seager burst onto the scene by hitting a leadoff home run in both games one and two, and Joc Pederson, along with batting .333 in five games, had a clutch game-tying long ball in game five. Urias got his first taste of playoff baseball with his two-inning relief appearance, and the lefty will likely see a start or two against the Cubs.

While the Dodgers popped champagne in the opposing clubhouse, the Nationals were left stunned, wondering what it’s going to take for them to break the chain. The series loss marks the third time in five years that Washington has secured the NL East crown, only to lose in the NLDS. Losing in both games four and five extended Baker’s streak of games lost with a chance to clinch, a streak that dates back to the 2003 NLCS. Under Baker’s management, the Giants blew a 3-2 lead in the 2002 World Series, the Cubs blew a 3-1 lead in the 2003 NLCS and the Reds blew a 2-0 lead in the 2012 NLDS as well as lost the 2013 Wild Card game. Suffice it to say, Baker has been the opposite of Bochy, who, until being eliminated in game four, led the Giants to 10 straight elimination games victories, three of which were against Baker in 2012.

