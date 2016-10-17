Cal field hockey splits games against America East opponents

Although the Cal field hockey team has had its fair number of highs and lows for the season, nothing compared to its excitement after overcoming a goalie injury to triumph Maine, one of the top-ranked America East teams, in its two game weekend. Facing off against Vermont (7-8) on Saturday and Maine (10-5) on Sunday, the Bears went 1-1 — an impressive outcome despite having starting goalie Kori Griswold suffer a concussion in the first matchup.

In the Vermont game, Griswold, a junior, was concussed after being inadvertently kneed in the head by a Vermont player celebrating her goal. Griswold immediately had to be taken off the field while the Bears had no choice but to play with a kicking back for the last 11 minutes because they had not brought their backup goalkeeper across the country.

A kicking back is a player that can take the place of the goalie. This player has to wear a distinguishing color and can use their feet while the other players cannot.

While the Bears came out flat against Vermont, falling behind 2-0, as soon as they switched formation, the defense immediately picked up its energy. They also began to record more circle penetrations, logging a total of 18 shots by the end of the game.

Junior Mara Gutierrez scored off a penalty corner inserted by sophomore Melina Moore and tapped by senior Sydney Earle in the 28th minute. In the 66th minute, Moore closed the gap a little more by knocking the ball into the net off a rebound, but the Bears still fell 3-2.

In the Maine game the next day, Cal started with a kicking back and no goalie, but the defense was especially strong. The five players in the back of the field, sophomore Keats Iwanaga, freshmen Kyra Kent and Femke Delissen, junior Mara Gutierrez and senior Monica Marrazzo, were on the field for the entire 70 minutes.

Twenty-five minutes in, during a timeout, Maine seemed to strategize on how to play against Cal’s formation. At the same time, Cal head coach Shellie Onstead decided to switch the strategy. With no prior goalie experience, fifth-year senior Lexi Collins geared up and went into the goal. Collins managed to make three saves throughout the game, following each save with a joyful dance.

“Every time (Collins) made a save it boosted my team,” Onstead said. “And (the defense) had such a groove going on that I didn’t want to fix something that wasn’t broke. I think they realized that they can put 70 minutes together and that they have a lot more in the tank than they think.”

After letting in one Maine goal in the seventh minute of play off a breakaway, the Bears warded off Maine for the remainder of regulation, scoring three unanswered goals. Cal really capitalized on rebounds with goals from junior Emily Catan and redshirt sophomore Katrina Carter, both of which came off ricocheted balls. Catan scored in the 13th minute of the game with an assist by senior Nicole Henriksson, and Carter got her goal in the 50th minute. Iwanaga scored the Bears’ third goal off a penalty stroke in the last seven minutes of the game, sealing the Cal win at 3-1.

The success for the Bears this weekend can be attributed to the hard work of the defense but also the range of players that were involved in goal-scoring plays. The team was disappointed about the loss to Vermont, but the win against Maine renewed energy for the next conference game against Pacific on Friday.

“It was such an amazing victory,” Onstead said. “I said, ‘Kori, I am really sorry you got hurt but thank you because this is exactly what we needed.’ I think we just potentially turned the season around.”

Lucy Schaefer covers field hockey. Contact her at [email protected]