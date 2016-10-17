Cal men’s soccer drops yet another close match Sunday

The only thing harder than defeating San Diego State’s defense was defeating the elements.

It was a wet and wild afternoon Sunday as the Cal men’s soccer team (4-6-2) played host to the No. 25 Aztecs (7-3-3). But the rain and defenders proved too much for the Bears as the team was shutout at home in overtime by a score of 1-0.

Although the game started out under fair conditions — the morning rain gave way about 20 minutes before kickoff — a steady shower of rain overtook Edwards Stadium about 15 minutes in, creating giant puddles that not only quickly ruined the Bears’ white home jerseys but also the footing of Goldman Field.

Puddles forming on the Aztec side of the field proved especially irritating for Cal, which, upon anchoring down into the SDSU side of the field, had to deal with the pools of water slowing the trajectory of passed balls. Not only that, but the loose turf led many Bears to overrun balls as well as overslide tackles.

Regardless of the puddles and the difficulty performing on their opponent’s’ side of the field, the Bears were still able to maintain possession on the Aztecs’ side of the field for good chunks of the first half.

Bear midfielder Samuel Ebstein also pressured the Aztec defense in the 43rd minute, nearly coming up with a goal after heading in a ball in the air. The ball entered the net after a collision with Adam Allmaras, but the goal was reversed after an offsides call.

But SDSU defense proved formidable, stopping every shot Bear shot to keep the gridlock going into the second half.

The Bears came out hot in the second half, looking to make up for lost time. But the SDSU defense yet again proved too much to handle. What little the Aztecs were able to do offensively, they more than made up for on defense. Important tackles deep in SDSU’s own territory kept Cal from scoring despite multiple opportunities.

“Their defense was pretty strong. They haven’t given up too many goals this year. We played pretty well in the attack, we had some good looks,” said Cal head coach Kevin Grimes. “These things happen, these things are a part of a season and happen from time to time.”

Two of those chances came between the 61st and 62nd minute, when two different Bears had opportunities to score. Midfielder Trevor Haberkorn overshot a scorable ball, and defender Nick Lima followed with yet another overshot ball.

The defensive gridlock continued all the way until the final seconds, forcing an exciting overtime opportunity in Berkeley. But the fun stopped there, as SDSU’s Michael Sauers weaved through the Cal defense to score the golden goal and secure the 1-0 overtime win.

After two straight heartbreaking losses at home — the most recent being a 4-3 last-second loss against UCLA — there’s only one thing that the team could possibly do.

“Go to church,” Grimes said.

