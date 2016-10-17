Cal men’s soccer heads to UCLA looking to turn season around

Throughout October, the Cal men’s soccer team (4-6-2) has been dazzling its supporters with its stylish and exciting play on the pitch, only to leave them frustrated at the sound of the final whistle. Now, it’s hard for the Bears to shake off the sense that those fans will no longer settle for tricks unless they start providing treats.

But Cal’s outlook seems even bleaker than ever because of a five-game winless streak that won’t inspire confidence in its away fixture against UCLA (7-4-1) on Thursday. Cal head coach Kevin Grimes’ track record against the Bruins also won’t instill a sense of trust, as UCLA has repeatedly gotten the best of his side throughout his 17 years with the Bears.

To make matters worse for Grimes’ men, the Bruins arguably have the psychological edge on them. The two programs faced each other last week and just when it looked like Cal would trump its opponent, the Bruins made a remarkable turnaround to come out on top, 4-3. The loss was a hard pill to swallow, as securing that back-and-forth game would have gone a long way to finally cap off an exhilarating 90 minutes with a win and to help shake off the feeling that the Bears are all show and no go.

Grimes’ side can at least take some solace and try to get themselves psychologically prepared knowing their opponents were shut out, 3-0, by Stanford on Sunday. Despite UCLA’s slip-up, the Bears shouldn’t think their entertaining style of play will finally yield a win. Cal’s bout in Los Angeles will be a tough endeavor, especially considering it has only come out on top once in its six road games this year.

The five-time Pac-10 Coach of the Year, however, remains optimistic that his side will be able to use its latest game against the Bruins to prepare for Thursday’s encounter. He also insisted that his team will stick with its gameplan.

“We’re happy with how we’re playing,” Grimes said. “We just got to keep creating luck for ourselves.”

Grimes isn’t the type of coach who will openly criticize his players with harsh words, as he’ll instead remain patient and consistently express how much confidence he has in them. With the underwhelming results piling up, though, the Bears desperately need to come through with a victory to show their coach and fans that their faith hasn’t been misplaced.

But seeing as the Bears simply can’t find a way to conclude their fine performances with a win, the odds heavily favor a UCLA program that has consistently outclassed Grimes’ men on both sides of the field. The Bruins have shown they can beat Cal by patiently defending, controlling the pace of the game and then notching a goal or two to hunker down until the final whistle, as well as simply outscoring the Bears in a goal fest.

Thursday’s fixture already seems like a guaranteed win for UCLA. But if Cal abandons the tricks and glamor of its game style for one night and instead deploys some old fashioned, no-nonsense, direct soccer, the Bears may surprise the Bruins to deliver the treats that Grimes and their supporters have been craving for a long time now.

