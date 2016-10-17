Female student sexually assaulted Friday at off-campus fraternity

A female campus student was sexually assaulted Friday evening at an off-campus fraternity in Berkeley, according to a UCPD crime alert released Monday evening.

The alert said the victim awoke Saturday morning and alleged unwanted sexual conduct after attending the fraternity the night before for a social event.

UCPD is asking those who have any information about the incident to contact Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.

Brenna Smith is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @bsmith_1853.