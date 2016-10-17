More like Student Inaction, amirite?

The typical member of Student Action, when asked what their party’s guiding principle is, will reply with the party’s slogan: “every student, every year.”

This, of course, is total bullshit. As a sentiment, representing “every student, every year” is not only an impossible goal, it’s an entirely inapt description of Student Action’s ethos and electoral strategy.

In 1995, the ASUC faced an actual existential crisis: Due to a series of poor financial decisions, it had bankrupted itself and was at risk of being wiped out forever, to the joy of Reddit-style libertarian bros all over campus. In response, two smaller ASUC parties, Student Action and UNITE Greek, merged to create one super-party to take control of the ASUC and broker a deal with the university to get bailed out. Thusly, from the fires of desperation, conflict and Faustian pacts, was the unholy leviathan that is the modern Student Action — perennial representative of the embattled majority — born.

Student Action’s ethos is not based a simple external ideology; it is wholly a product of ASUC culture. It is therefore more difficult to define, but it can be broken down roughly into three principles: representation of its constituencies, opposition to CalSERVE and a commitment to tangible change.

The first of these, community representation, is not inherently negative (in fact, it’s an actual cornerstone of democracy). These communities are more nebulously linked to their party than CalSERVE’s (since that party is based on the representation of several specific communities), and Student Action has represented a variety of groups for the past 20 years, including the Greek community, the Jewish community and the engineering community (since its 2004 absorption of the confusingly named APPLE Engineering party). Its current base is dominated by support in the Greek system and the international community but represents a fairly diverse cross-section of campus (this past year was the first year the party ran any openly queer candidates since 2013).

This is only superficially positive, because it has the effect of diluting the voices of these smaller groups in the long run. Those groups face the same problem that afflicts CalSERVE — that smaller groups within the party will have to sacrifice their own interests in service of the larger party agenda. It is a clear good that these voices are being amplified, but when party politics are reduced to Student Action versus CalSERVE, the diversity of voices is reduced to two voices.

This segues cleanly to the next defining principle of Student Action: its opposition to CalSERVE. CalSERVE’s ideological vision, while a popular one in the progressive mecca of UC Berkeley, is inherently exclusionary — the amplification of minority voices by definition means that their interests must occasionally conflict with those of the majority. Enter Student Action.

Conflict over policy is a vital aspect of a democracy, but in practice, conflict between two parties is not restricted to principled clashes in ideology. When the parties deploy underhanded tactics not just to push their platforms, but to limit their opponents, the makeup of the electorate is not properly represented. In the case of Student Action, the drawbacks of this are especially trenchant — when much of your platform is defined as being “not the other guy,” suppression of enemy ideology is not conducive to any meaningful progress.

The final guiding principle represents the closest thing to a true ideological difference between the two parties: the Student Action commitment to “tangible change.” If any conservative-liberal dichotomy-style spectrum exists in the ASUC, it’s one that ranges from ideologically driven to solution driven. Student Action, a party born out of a need for an immediate fix to a problem, falls at the end representing tangible solutions; CalSERVE, of course, represents ideology.

For CalSERVE, this means it’s excellent at identifying big and difficult issues that need solving, but it often fails at really making any significant dents in these issues. Student Action, conversely, proposes countless solutions to issues that weren’t real problems.

An example: Senate Resolution 16/17-005, passed earlier this semester and sponsored by Student Action Senator Jay Choi, creates a working group dedicated to improving campus safety. While this is superficially a bright and shiny solution to an actual problem, it has zero grounding in work that has already been done on the topic, it is redundant with already-extant groups (especially the Compliance and Enterprise Risk Committee) and in the long term it does nothing but increase bureaucratic bloat and waste the time of the already-overworked students who will now have to participate in it.

Student Action, then, stands as a sort of bloated behemoth; a majority party defined in part by some vague principles, but mainly by just maintaining its majority. At the end of the day, however, this general spinelessness and lack of unifying belief is apparently lost on the general electorate — since its inception, Student Action has overwhelmingly dominated the ASUC, sweeping the executive offices and the Senate almost every year (the largest blip in that record being the past three years) — a status quo that has been restored with last year’s sweep.

Jake Fineman writes the Monday column on the ASUC. Contact him at [email protected].