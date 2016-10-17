Rain ends Cal women’s golf first event early

As storm clouds hovered over the Stanford Golf Course and the first of many fall showers began to pour upon the green pastures, it didn’t take long for the Bears to realize that they and their fellow opponents would not finish out the final round of a three-round invitational.

The rain prevented Cal from finishing its first action in a full calendar month, but the team traveled home satisfied after a stellar performance against some of the best teams in the country.

Following a solid second round of golf, the Bears shot 21 over 568 to finish third in the Stanford Intercollegiate, turning heads by edging out higher seeded teams such as No. 3 Southern California, No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Florida just to name a few. Second-ranked and rival Stanford placed second, edging the Bears with a score of 15 over par, but UCLA blew the competition out of the water with a score of four over par.

Cal had a solid start to the invitational, shooting 10 over 294 after the first round, which was good for seventh place. Northwestern led the tournament after one round with a score of one over par, followed by UCLA, Arizona, Stanford, USC and Georgia.

Junior Marthe Wold and sophomore Marianne Li led the way for Cal in the first round of the tournament. Both shot two over par, leaving them tied for 18th place in the individual rankings. After the first round, Wold led Cal with three birdies, as well as the tournament with a par-three average of 2.60 strokes, good for two under par. As a unit, Cal was second in par fours with an average of 4.20 strokes and fifth in par threes with an average of 3.16 strokes.

Cal built off a successful first round with an excellent second round, jumping four spots with a score of 11 over 295, which tied it with Florida as the biggest positive jump in the tournament. By shooting one under 70 in round two, sophomore Amina Wolf ended the second round, as well as the tournament, with a score of two over 144. Her performance allowed her to skyrocket from being tied for 27th place at the end of round one to the sole possessor of eighth place.

Senior Lucia Gutierrez was key to the Bears’ success in the second round, matching her three over 74 score from the first round. As a team, the Bears were tied for second-best par three average with a score of six over par and recorded the most pars with 120.

As expected, weather played a role in the tournament as rain swept through Stanford on Sunday. Luckily for the teams, the final day of the tournament was the only one affected. The teams were able to play a few holes, but as heavy showers began to pick up more and more steam, officials called the invitational and canceled the few holes played.

Looking ahead to next week, the Bears will travel to Kona, Hawaii, for a two-day, all-day Pac-12 tournament Oct. 24 and 25 at the Nanea Golf Club.

