Simple Japanese curry recipe

You’re starving. You’ve spent way too much money at Chipotle and Blondie’s, you have no meal points and you want something satisfying and tasty. Have no fear, Eating Berkeley is back at it with yet another simple recipe you can make in minutes and have in your belly in an instant. This Japanese curry recipe is probably as close as you’re going to get to a trip to San Francisco’s Japantown until midterm season is over — as if midterm season ever ends.

What you’ll need:

One 3.5 oz packet of Golden Curry

4 oz raw shrimp, chicken, beef or meat of your choice

1/3 cup chopped carrots

1/3 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped potato

1/4 cup sliced mushrooms

1 cup water (and more)

What you’ll do:

Chop and slice all produce. Set aside. In a skillet, cook your choice of protein. Add in onions. After a few minutes (about 3-5), add in other vegetables. Add 1 cup of water and boil, making sure to have extra water on hand to add in later to reach your desired curry consistency. Reduce heat and simmer until your potato has a soft texture to it. (This should take about 8-10 minutes.) Add in half of Golden Curry sauce mix. Stir until melted. Simmer for a little while longer, making sure to constantly stir. If the consistency is too thick for your liking, add in water. Serve over rice.

Enjoy!

