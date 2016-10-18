Cheryl Davila best choice for 2nd City Council district

When Cheryl Davila organized a vigil for a homeless man who died on the street near her West Berkeley home last month, it was no empty gesture, no publicity stunt solely to promote her candidacy for Berkeley City Council. The effort came naturally to Davila, a warm-hearted activist and longtime resident.

Davila recruited fellow council candidate James Reagan to join her in taking action when news of the man’s death broke Sept. 18. She wanted to memorialize Roberto Benitas, who had died in the doorway of a closed U-Haul site, and also bring healing to the neighborhood.

Thanks to her initiative, some 30 community members gathered with flowers and candles on the evening of Sept. 23 to remember Benitas. Two were local homeless men who tearfully expressed gratitude for a chance to memorialize their friend.

This kind of community action and social awareness was bred into Davila from her early years in Albany, New York. Her family was committed to social justice and took her to see civil rights leaders such as Stokely Carmichael and Dick Gregory. They organized busloads of participants who traveled south to take part in the March on Washington in 1963, and when racial tensions ran high in the city, her mother was called on to help restore calm.

Davila carried on this legacy as she matured, taking part in protests and vigils, openly refusing to work on Martin Luther King’s birthday until the day become an official holiday.

In 1981, Davila moved to Berkeley and has lived here ever since in the same rent-controlled building below San Pablo Avenue. With her husband Robert, she raised two children and saw them through the Berkeley schools, and over this span of 35 years she has found ways to serve the community.

Davila was always part of the PTA as her son and daughter moved through John Muir Elementary, Willard Middle School and Berkeley High School. She volunteered in classrooms, accompanied classes on field trips and served as treasurer during her time at John Muir.

Since 2009, she has been a member of the Human Welfare and Community Action Commission, working on a broad spectrum of issues from socially responsible banking to the police use of tasers and efforts to promote financial literacy among the city’s high school students.

Davila earned a degree in business economics from Mills College and garnered a prestigious award from the Omicron Delta Epsilon economics honor society. She has worked with numerous local groups as a professional bookkeeper, including Scharffen Berger Chocolates, Berkeley Repertory Theater and the nonprofit Affordable Housing Associates.

Her residence, her family, her volunteer work and even her business clients ground her firmly in Berkeley. She knows the challenges and benefits of living in this community. She has seen hard times in her neighborhood when drug dealers were at work in the streets, and she recalls the day when a bullet tore through her living room wall narrowly missing her husband and daughter.

She has also witnessed the effects of gentrification as black and Latino businesses and families have left her neighborhood.

Davila is challenging Darryl Moore who has served on City Council since 2004. Moore has gone against the wishes of his constituents. In 2012, for instance, he strongly supported Measure T, which would have altered the West Berkeley Plan, a blueprint for development formed through extensive local input. Measure T would have raised the height limit of buildings and allowed for more density, and one of its biggest supporters was developer Douglas Herst, who would have benefited from the proposed changes. But West Berkeley residents, especially those in District 2, rejected the effort to water down the plan, and it was their votes that narrowly sent Measure T down to defeat. Moore’s support for increased density and height in West Berkeley went directly against the wishes of his constituents.

Moore’s enthusiasm for such developments earned him a pile of money during his 2012 campaign. On the recommendation of the Berkeley Association of Realtors, or BAR, the Los Angeles-based California Real Estate Independent Expenditures Committee paid $18,350 for mailers supporting Moore. The money arrived late in the campaign, just before a reporting deadline.

Former BAR executive officer Sally Dunker stated that Moore and Laurie Capitelli, who received $19,750 from the Los Angeles group, were selected because “they have been great supporters of realtors and real estate issues.”

Davila’s commitments, however, run counter to those Moore has displayed. Her values grow out of her experience as a renter, a parent and a community member. She is in favor of neighborhood assemblies as the cornerstones for participatory democracy, tools that would give communities a stronger voice and more leverage. A West Berkeley neighborhood assembly might have headed off the threat of Measure T before it came to a vote.

She supports development that benefits local residents and meets their needs for affordable shelter, open space and a healthy environment. At the same time, as an experienced business professional, she knows the importance of dealing with hard numbers.

It is a winning combination — principled activism, community roots and practical experience with financial affairs. Cheryl Davila on the City Council would bring much needed accountability and social awareness to Berkeley politics.

Barbara Erickson is a retired journalist and longtime Berkeley resident.