Just Dirks things

Have you ever found yourself building a trap door? Or spending nearly a million dollars on a fence? If so, you may be Nicholas Dirks. At the Clog, we decided to copy #justgirlythings and make a #justDirksthings version for us UC Berkeley-goers to relate to.

When you use the word “university” in one email more frequently than you go to the waxing bar.

When you send out an email each morning and night just to make everyone think you have your life together.

When you get so sick of protests that you build a fence to keep the devilish children away.

When you manage to have the same facial expression in every single picture taken ever of you. Every picture. Every single one.

When you decide to turn on the fountains at the most random times.

When you have a wee bit of a budget deficit issue going on but also choose to rebuild parts of Wheeler and Moffitt the same year.

When you make six-figures but allegedly use a personal trainer from the RSF without paying.

When you own just one blue button-down shirt and decide to wear it for every picture.

When you follow the Cal Gnome on Twitter but not the Daily Californian.

If any of these are just so #relatable, you might want to look in a mirror and see if you, too, have Harry Potter glasses, an impeccable smile and a unibrow.

Contact Emilia Malachowski at [email protected].