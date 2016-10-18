Panhellenic Council, Inter-Fraternity Council suspend future Game Day parties

After several incidents of shootings, clown sightings, and alleged sexual violence, the Panhellenic Council and the Inter-Fraternity Council have decided to suspend on-site social events for UC Berkeley fraternities and sororities.

In an email sent to the presidents and chapter officers of the campus Greek community, the PHC president Divya Thomas and the IFC president Daniel Saedi announced the suspension of on-site social activities until the councils could “reevaluate our risk management practices at the Joint Social and Risk Management Roundtable” on Saturday.

“While we realize that there is a Gameday on Friday, we have reached a point of inflection where the safety of our members and our community is now at risk more than ever,” the email said. “For the first time under our terms, we both do not feel comfortable allowing any of our members attend or host events given the current circumstances.”

Saying that the circumstances are “approaching a point of no return that is quite frankly, unacceptable,” the presidents said there are serious issues within the Greek community that had to be addressed before things could return to normalcy. The email urged sorority and fraternity members to work together to find lasting solutions to these problems and to “take better care of each other.”

Anderson Lanham is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @AndersonLanham.