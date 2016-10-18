Shortly after responding to reports of multiple gunshots in the area, police found one victim lying in the middle of the street with an apparent gunshot wound.
Cinematography by Kiya Eshaghian and Dapree Doyle
Edited by Dapree Doyle
Contact us: [email protected]
Police respond to shooting near Dana and Haste streets
Shortly after responding to reports of multiple gunshots in the area, police found one victim lying in the middle of the street with an apparent gunshot wound.
Read our full comment policy