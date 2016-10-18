2 suspects arrested in connection with Downtown Berkeley robbery Monday night

Berkeley Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection with a strong-arm robbery that took place near the intersection of Shattuck Avenue and Center Street on Monday night about 10 p.m, according to a BPD advisory.

According to the alert, the two suspects allegedly approached a woman who was walking in the area, took her phone and fled on foot. BPD and UC Police Department searched the area, the alert stated, and arrested Raina Doss, a 20-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old juvenile whose name has not been released.

The victim was unharmed. Doss is currently being held at Berkeley Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. Her arraignment is set to take place Wednesday morning at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse.

BPD is asking anyone with more information about the crime to contact them at 510-981-5900.

Jessica Lynn is an assistant news editor. Contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @jessicailynn.