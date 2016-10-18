Vote Hillary Clinton for president of the United States

It’s almost unfair that the most qualified presidential candidate in history happens to be running against the least qualified presidential candidate in history. But it makes the decision easy.

Hillary Clinton, without even a measure of doubt, deserves to be the next president of the United States. As if her 30-year record of improving the lives of Americans weren’t enough, she also has detailed plans and platforms that will carry the country forward.

Her work as first lady and a senator from New York was marked by a desire to understand the problems facing American workers and families, and to address them in a productive and comprehensive way.

As President Barack Obama said at the Democratic National Convention, “There has never been a man or woman — not me, not Bill, nobody — more qualified than Hillary Clinton.”

She has demonstrated time and again a willingness to listen to the will of the people she serves, not giving up until Washington addresses their concerns. That doesn’t make her flighty; it makes her the kind of leader who acknowledges past transgressions and adapts her mindset to the benefit of her constituents.

And the American people can expect the same behavior when she becomes our president. After a harder-than-expected primary, Clinton showed a willingness to compromise and, with the help of Sen. Bernie Sanders, is now pushing the most progressive platform in the history of the Democratic Party.

But it’s not just about policy platforms. The next president will choose at least one U.S. Supreme Court justice. Clinton will nominate a justice poised to uphold Roe v. Wade, overturn Citizens United and protect affirmative action.

Coming off the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, the Obama administration has ushered in a wave of recovery and spread health care to those who couldn’t obtain it before. This country needs a candidate who will build on his numerous accomplishments, pushing our country forward.

Clinton also recognizes the international threat posed by climate change, unlike her main opponent, and has plans to create thousands of jobs in the clean-energy industry as she leads this country toward a sustainable future.

The Republican nominee demonstrates a stark contrast — not just in policy, but in temperament. Clinton’s opponent incessantly spews outright lies and hateful comments antithetical to the foundation of this country. His presence on the debate stage is an insult to democracy, and his “braggadocious” comments about sexual assault render him a horror.

As Clinton told the New York Times, “I am the only thing standing between you and the apocalypse.”

The election Nov. 8 is a referendum not just on who we want to lead this country but on the kind of country we want to live in. So vote for Hillary Clinton, who has proved her representative dexterity repeatedly on both a national and international stage.

Editorials represent the majority opinion of the Senior Editorial Board as written by the opinion editor.