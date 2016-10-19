Ingredients you should always have in your pantry

Some of this stuff may seem kind of strange, but trust us — each and every one of these items is a must-have in your kitchen cupboard. The next time you’re hungry and in dire need of a meal, you’ll have the essentials on hand and you’ll be able to whip something up in no time. We at the Clog have got you covered with dinnertime basics and a few funky ingredients you should have in your pantry.

Pasta and pasta sauce

You never know when your hungry friends are going to invade your apartment at 2 a.m. Maybe they’re extremely picky eaters, maybe they’re vegan, maybe they don’t like vegetables — whatever dietary restrictions they have, they’re sure to enjoy a quickly whipped up pasta dish. Don’t even pull out the frozen food or call Postmates, this dish is so simple to make that you’ll have a meal in no time.

Ground flaxseed

Run out of eggs for your cookie recipe? Have no fear, ground flaxseed is here to save the day. Full of omega-3s, lignans and fiber, this is an amazing substitute for eggs in vegan (and non-vegan) baking. Combine 1 tbsp of ground flaxseed with 3 tbsp of water in a bowl. Stir and place in the fridge for 15 minutes. Allow it to set, and you should have a sticky mixture that resembles the texture an egg.

Sea salt

This is a common ingredient, and it has so many uses you wouldn’t even think of immediately. For one, you can use it to clean ear piercings: Dissolve 1/4 tsp of non-iodized sea salt in 1 cup water to get a cleaning solution. Add some salt to the water while you’re taking a bath to feel cleansed and rejuvenated. And, of course, use it to give a little extra flavor to any dish you make.

Rose water

This may not strike you as an ingredient with very many uses, but that isn’t true at all. Drizzle a little bit of it over your ice cream. Add a few teaspoons into your cake batter. Make jam with it. Add a couple drops into your milk tea. Your taste buds are sure to cry with joy. In addition to being good in cooking, rose water is good for your skin — it controls oil, reduces irritation and redness and cleans the skin.

Contact Kithumini Jayasiri at [email protected].