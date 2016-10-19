My transgender timeline

Last weekend, my parents flew to the Bay Area to see me for the first time in months so that I could discuss my hormone options with them in person. After the first few hours of nervous small talk about school and my extracurriculars, we dived into an excruciatingly long and personal conversation about my transgender identity, and almost immediately I realized why I hadn’t seen either of them for so long.

As they repeatedly asked me whether I was sure that I wanted hormones, whether I was sure that I couldn’t just compromise on presenting as a male, whether I was sure this “alternative lifestyle” was what I wanted and would make me happy, my stubborn defiance began to crack and doubts flooded in. These doubts were previously vanquished foes resurrected and coming back to haunt me like my own questions from elementary and middle school. I imagined a world where my parents were right, where I change my mind after transitioning from male to female, where regret can hurt me just as much as the potential employment or housing discrimination, social judgment and violence I face. A creeping, familiar fear began to set in: What if I’ve been wrong this whole time?

Early into morning recess at Bryn Mawr Elementary School, I sweatily stroll over to the boy’s bathroom and go about my business, triumphantly peeing into an upright urinal almost taller than I am. At just over seven years old, I am fresh to this world and have constantly racing thoughts, occupied by whatever distraction sings to my hyperactive mind. These wandering thoughts eventually sail into uncharted waters — subdermal neurological developments that reek of status quo discomfort and newfound curiosity.

Even at seven years old, I recognize that the standard pee should be no more than a distracting break from the rigorous motions of handball, yet here I am, splattering urine over my velcro strapped shoes because I’m distracted by thoughts of gender:

“I wonder what it’s like to pee like a girl?”

“What’s the difference between a boy and a girl besides the hair?”

“I wonder why I was born a boy and a girl is born a girl?”

“How is boy girl chosen? Who chooses it?”

“I wonder what I would be like if I were a girl.”

These questions eventually escaped the bathroom and became a daily daydream, an introspective break from multiplication tables or coloring book pictures of photosynthesis as I envisioned changing my gender back and forth in my own head. But these daydreams would remain just dreams and would not carry into my conscious mind, would not manifest themselves into conversations with parents or curious Google searches into queerness.

As I moved from childhood to adolescence, these questions only persisted and daydreams were forcibly exchanged for repressed memories as the pressures of puberty and social expectation mounted. I was young for my age in middle school and wanted to feel the masculine developments of puberty of my friends, eager to fit in and be accepted as one of them. Prior questions about a potential female self had been placed on the back burner and purposefully forgotten, left to be resolved at a later date.

When I realized that this perpetual questioning of my gender was here to stay, I hoped and hoped before going to sleep every night to “just forget about the stupid girl stuff so that I’m not a freak when I’m an adult.” Ultimately, no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t stop the personal questioning of my own gender and I eventually asked my best friend how I would look as a girl. Though hilariously savage in retrospect, her middle school response of “you’d probably look pretty ugly” was enough to ensure I didn’t ask anyone else about my female side for a long time.

During the summer before my freshman year of high school, I joined marching band with my friends and in the middle of a spirited training week was crossdressing day. This day was conceived as an exercise in communal bashful embarrassment, but I felt compelled to take this spirit day in stride. Borrowing clothes from a female trumpet player, I strutted around band camp, seeking attention without really knowing why, subconsciously aiming to be affirmed or commented on. I found myself later regretting crossdressing day because it was distressing how much I enjoyed crossdressing, how much I enjoyed living as the shadow of a girl.

When I take a look at my transgender timeline and trace my fingers along some of the key moments in my life where I realized I did not want to be a man anymore, I am taken back to those moments in time, reliving past conversations and contextual feelings.

As I reminisce about my uncomfortable feelings in the boy’s bathrooms, my cognitively dissonant attempts to police my queer thoughts, my hushed excitement over wearing girl’s clothes, doubts about my gender identity seem to fade into the background. Doubts about my physical transition and my future lifestyle drift into nothing and become thoughts that wander away, left to be resolved at a later date.

J Jung writes the Wednesday blog on genderqueerness and transitioning. Contact her at [email protected].