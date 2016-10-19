Under pressure: Pac-12 players (and coach) under duress as season winds down

People frequently forget just how young college football players are. Each week, these athletes face tremendous pressure to perform at a high level, often with thousands of viewers watching on television and without the benefit of a paycheck at the end of each game. Whether they are as young as a true freshman or as old as a fifth-year graduate student, certain players are facing a huge amount of responsibility to carry their teams to meet the expectations of fans and analysts. When they fail to execute, the pressure only builds. Now, halfway through the college football season, a number of playmakers are really beginning to feel the heat as the importance of every win steadily begins to rise. These particular players (and one coach) are among them. In no particular order:

Josh Rosen, quarterback, UCLA

In his first year as a true freshman from Manhattan Beach, Rosen lived the California dream while leading the Bruins to an 8-4 regular season record. After a tough loss to Nebraska in the Foster Farms Bowl, UCLA began the year with Pac-12 title hopes with Rosen at the helm again. Thus far, however, the Bruins are an ugly 3-4, losing Rosen to an upper-body injury over the past couple of weeks. Even before he got hurt during a close loss to Arizona State two weekends ago, Rosen’s numbers haven’t improved much compared to his freshman year statistics across the board. Part of his struggles can be attributed to a struggling offensive line, as Rosen has suffered 13 sacks in six starts after being sacked just 15 times all year last season. Aside from edging out BYU, 17-14, on the road, the Bruins have dropped close games to Texas A&M, Stanford, Arizona State and Washington State, as Jim Mora’s staff is beginning to feel the heat of a losing record after UCLA entered preseason rankings in the top 25. With Utah and Colorado looming in the next two games, Rosen faces a lot of pressure to turn the Bruins’ season around. At this point, just making a bowl game might qualify as a success.

Ryan Burns, quarterback, Stanford

Even though the Cardinal pulled out a gritty win at Notre Dame this past weekend, more questions were raised than answered regarding the performance of Stanford’s starting quarterback. A senior who barely nudged out junior Keller Chryst for the starting job before the season started, Burns has been unable to successfully fill the void left by former quarterback Kevin Hogan. The Christian McCaffrey-less Cardinal offense struggled all night against the Irish defense, unable to muster an offensive touchdown and relying on the defense to make big plays. Burns’ longest completion went for just 21 yards, and he has struggled to complement McCaffrey to the point where defenses simply stack the box against the Heisman hopeful, focusing solely on McCaffrey as Burns panics in the pocket. The offense as a whole is in a funk, having scored just 10 touchdowns as a group. The Cardinal offense has been embarrassing, especially for a team that not only has arguably the best playmaker in college football but, more importantly, began the year with College Football Playoff hopes. Now in limbo with a 4-2 overall record, Burns simply has to execute and keep the line moving on offense if the Cardinal expect to turn their season around. They draw a tough assignment in Colorado this weekend.

Cal’s defense

The Bears’ defense might be the most inconsistent in the conference. It certainly has been over the past few years. A week after denying Utah the end zone as time expired in a 28-23 victory at home, the Bears traveled to Corvallis, Oregon, to take on arguably the most inconsistent offense in the Pac-12 in Oregon State. The Beavers proceeded to roll over the Bears, dropping Cal to 3-3 overall and still winless on the road. Despite spectacular play from the high-flying offense, the Bears possess an unimpressive 1-2 conference record, having allowed an alarming 283.8 rush yards per game. Even in wins against Hawaii and Texas, tackling was an evident issue for pass rushers and the secondary. In losses on the road to San Diego State and Arizona State, the defense stood no chance against powerful running attacks, resulting in high-scoring affairs that Cal fans are all too familiar with. It’s mind-boggling to think about where Cal would be if it had a defense as prolific as that of Washington’s to go with the arm of quarterback Davis Webb and explosiveness of receiver Chad Hansen.

USC’s running back trio (senior Justin Davis, sophomore Ronald Jones II, sophomore Aca’Cedric Ware)

Don’t look now, but it appears as if the Trojans have finally found their identity on both sides of the ball in recent weeks. Entrusted with the starting quarterback job in place of the struggling Max Browne, freshman Sam Darnold has looked as good as any quarterback in the conference over the past few weeks. Although their record is marred by two early conference losses, the Trojans stand a chance in the Pac-12 South if Darnold, offensive phenomenon JuJu Smith-Schuster and a trio of running backs can continue to generate points as well as they have in recent games. Davis, Jones II and Ware all possess the ability to be the lead back for Clay Helton’s offense but have split reps together all year long. All three are averaging more than 4.5 yards per carry, with Davis leading the way at 6.4 yards per touch. In USC’s three losses on the year, the trio struggled to move the ball down field when they needed to, but when all three backs are in sync and in a rhythm, they make the offense much more difficult to slow down. While Oregon has Royce Freeman and Stanford has McCaffrey, the Trojans possess not one but three premier backs who may be the difference between USC’s season being deemed a success or a failure.

Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich

It’s hard to blame Oregon’s widespread issues on a coach like Helfrich, a guy with a great track record and a positive attitude. His team is dealing with numerous injuries, myriad new starters and a four-game losing streak; if you date back to last year, the Ducks have lost five of their past seven games. Despite a disappointing 2-4 record this year and a defense that continues to surrender more and more points by the week, Helfrich remains optimistic by saying that the team itself continues to stick to its motto: Win The Day. In a recent interview with ESPN, Helfrich emphasizes that the team has to fight the “negative momentum” and build off the progress that is seen each day. Unfortunately for Helfrich, reality has it that the Ducks have lost four in a row and outside of Freeman’s ability to run the football, nothing has gone right for Oregon in recent weeks. The team’s struggles began with surrendering 28 points to lowly UC Davis in week one and culminated in last week’s 70-21 blowout loss to Washington at home. Decisions such as starting true freshman Justin Herbert over transfer Dakota Prukop last week are a sign that Helfrich’s team is a work in progress at this point rather than the ranked team that many thought it would be. As long as the Ducks’ uncharacteristic slide continues, Helfrich’s seat will continue to get warmer, even if he appears positive about his team’s future.