Cal field hockey looking to tie season series against No. 18 Stanford

Unlike Cal football, the Cal field hockey team gets to play two Big Games each year against Stanford, its conference rival.

Because the Bears’ last game against No. 18 Stanford ultimately went to shootout and resulted in a loss, Cal is extremely excited for its rematch against the Cardinal, especially after its impressive win against Maine last weekend.

Junior goalie Kori Griswold suffered a concussion in the Vermont game last Saturday, and without a trained goalie against Maine, Cal was able to log a 3-1 victory by keeping strong defensive pressure and high energy throughout the game.

“We won’t know Kori’s status for a while,” said Cal head coach Shellie Onstead. “She is going to go into the concussion protocol and this is not her first one, so I am pretty concerned.”

The backup goalie, freshman Danielle Mentink, will be playing this weekend once recovered from a sprained ankle.

Before the anticipated face-off Sunday, the Bears will be playing the University of the Pacific on Friday at the Tigers’ home field in Stockton, California.

Similar to the Maine game, it is crucial that Cal come out strong against Pacific. So far this season the Tigers are 11-4, recording wins against teams to which the Bears lost, such as Drexel and Vermont. Pacific went on a nine-game winning streak mid-season, often dominating by large margins. For example, the Tigers beat Long Island Brooklyn 12-0 and Saint Louis 11-3.

In order to be successful against Pacific, the Bears will have to prioritize preventing shots as well as marking players such as Savannah Burns and Marguerite van Wyk who have proven themselves to be offensive headliners for the Tigers.

Since its previous matchup against Cal, Stanford has played only one team, but two times, coincidentally, Pacific. The games resulted in a 1-1 record for both teams. On Oct. 9, the Cardinal triumphed against the Tigers 3-0 on Palo Alto turf, holding Pacific goalless even though it logged 11 shots, which was more than Stanford.

The tables were turned last Sunday. In the 57th minute of the rematch, the Tigers’ Burns scored a goal and the team was able to hold on until the end of regulation, winning the game 1-0.

While Stanford is the best team in the West Division of the America East conference record-wise, the subsequent teams are so close that it is hard to predict the outcome of either game.

“Stanford has a lot of pace,” Onstead said. “They are well experienced so they won’t make mistakes under pressure as easily as some teams. We just have to trust that we are going to be able to stay in the game no matter what happens.”

Cal may go into this weekend as a dark horse and come out with a 3-1 record in conference. But in order to do so, the Bears will have to channel their energies towards playing each of the 70 minutes all the way through.

“This is when the season gets going, and there is plenty of time left and we are just starting to put it together,” Onstead said. “Now we have something solid to build on.”

Lucy Schaefer covers field hockey. Contact her at [email protected]