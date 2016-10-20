Eggless pancakes from scratch

Ever since I was a little girl I’ve loved pancakes — almost as much as I’ve loved making them. Over the past 10 years, finding pancake recipes and perfecting them to my family’s taste has become a true art. Although my family eats eggs, my mom prefers pancakes without them, so I decided to research for and concoct an eggless recipe that didn’t lack any of the delicious qualities that pancakes with eggs possess.

I truly believe that I have now found and modified the perfect pancake recipe. Remember the pancakes from your favorite breakfast spot or diner? These pancakes will blow those pancakes out of the batter, if I do say so myself.

What you’ll need:

Makes 4 large pancakes

1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup 1% (or non-fat) milk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chocolate chips, nuts or chopped fruit (optional)

What you’ll do:

Begin by measuring all of the dry ingredients into a bowl and mixing them until well combined. In a separate bowl, stir the milk, oil, water and vanilla extract until combined. Then, add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients and stir everything together until just combined. Turn your stove to medium heat and place your pan on the stove. When your pan is hot

, pour a couple tablespoons of oil into the pan. Pour one ladle of your pancake batter into the pan. Let the pancake to cook until you see bubbles starting to form on the surface facing you. You’ll also see the perimeter of the pancake start to turn a little brown. Once you see the bubbles start to burst on top of the pancake, place your optional chocolate chips, nuts or chopped fruit on the surface. When the surface is covered in small bubbles, flip the pancake and wait for it to finish cooking fully, around one to two minutes. If you put chocolate chips in your pancakes, don’t worry if one side looks extra brown or burnt — the chocolate chips cook really quickly, so they may have gotten cooked a little extra, but your pancake isn’t burnt! Remove the pancake from your pan, place it on a plate and eat it with (or without) maple syrup, and perhaps a cup of cold milk.

Enjoy this easy and scrumptious recipe for eggless pancakes, made entirely from scratch!