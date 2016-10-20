‘Keeping up with the Joneses’ can’t keep up with Jon Hamm’s charisma

Though there hasn’t been a film in recent years adhering to the same plot — boring suburban couple meets super cool spy couple — “Keeping Up with the Joneses” feels like a canned comedy. Maybe because there’s nothing very special about it.

The casting itself must have come out of some withered old studio comedy textbook. The formula here is choosing two comic mainstays that could pass for an average white-collar couple (one of which you may have forgotten about since her role in 2005’s “Wedding Crashers”) and an eye-rollingly attractive pair that can pull off a vague James Bond level of suave (one of which is rightfully looking to expand his comedic resume). And with that, you get Isla Fisher and Zach Galifianakis opposite Gal Gadot and Jon Hamm.

Karen (Fisher) and Jeff Gaffney (Galifianakis) are satisfied with their “stupid little lives” that consist of taking the kids to school and making passing jokes about the nightmare that is Kinko’s. They live in unexciting bliss.

Enter Natalie (Gadot) and Tim Jones (Hamm), the obnoxiously perfect couple that’s fit for a picture frame. She helps kids in Sri Lanka and cooks gourmet recipes for neighborhood barbeques. He’s a travel writer and blows glass sculptures in his free time. And they’re both distractingly attractive.

While Jeff thinks nothing of it and mindlessly becomes buddies with Tim, Karen suspects that their new neighbors might just be too perfect. Her intuition, oddly, is a subject that carries throughout the film — well, until the end. It’s unclear what the message is there: Is she more perceptive because she’s a woman? A mother? A resident of suburbia? Either way, she gets the picture a lot sooner than Jeff does. Once the cat’s let out of the bag that our pretty couple are actually government spies, our boring couple expectedly gets wrapped up in some spy shenanigans, explosions and car chases.

After the first 10 minutes, you forget that the Gaffneys are parents — a silly backseat phone conversation between the pair and the kids later in the film is a half-hearted reminder of their parenthood. It is merely an unnecessary filler to the plot and an excuse to make a few busy parent jokes. With the total cliches that these characters are — the human resources-working, homebrewing family man and the frigid, sexy lingerie-wearing spy woman — it seems that their personalities are fillers altogether.

Only Hamm makes a man out of the thin character Michael LeSieur’s script provides. He plays Tim as a pained man who lives this undercover lifestyle simply because he loves his wife so much. His performance, especially alongside Fisher and Galifianakis, is exemplary of how comedy can be performed with emotional nuance, thereby being the film’s only redeeming feature. He makes the nonsense intelligible, no mugging or overworking of jokes required.

In fact, Hamm features in the few scenes that are legitimately funny and produce laughs that aren’t the obligatory chuckles after generic jokes (there’s also a brief, coldly received waterboarding reference somewhere along the way). In scenes between him and Galifianakis, Hamm plays the straight man to Galifianakis’ physical clown — when Tim uses his wedding ring to open a beer bottle in macho, too-cool fashion, Jeff tries to do the same and shatters the bottle, blood gushing down his wrist. Hamm always underdoes it while Galifianakis punches up the comedy, making for a duo that should perhaps try their chemistry in a better written film.

It’s after the neighborly first half of the film that the jokes truly go downhill. Once the four are in cahoots and involved in an espionage plot, the script just lets every character suddenly become dumb. Karen loses her once-prominent intuition and then, along with her husband, turns into a tagalong for the high-adrenaline spy situations. They don’t take guns seriously and ask questions about everything, and the spy couple are totally willing to let them in on their government dealings. It’s the stuff of lazy Hollywood screenwriting — cookie cutter comedy, to be exact.

It’s unfair that Jon Hamm can be both so hunky and so darn funny. But it’s too bad that he couldn’t make “Keeping Up with the Joneses” anything more than mediocre.

“Keeping Up with the Joneses” opens at UA Berkeley 7 tonight.

