The threat to public education

For most individuals walking across the stage at high school graduation is one of the most exciting moments of their adolescence: enrolled for college or a new job, all packed up and ready to move on to their ‘bright futures.’ A leisurely and joyful for experience for most, but not for me. Instead, I was packed up with nowhere to go, not enrolled in college, and no job insight.

Childhood was great, but my high school educational experience? Not so much. I had few teachers who were truly passionate in their fields of instruction, but most were just there to do their ‘jobs.’ The combination of unmotivated instructors and lack of subjects that captured my interests resulted in disconnect between me and my studies. Disconnect morphed into bad outcomes, which I then internalized as inability.

Thankfully at this pivotal moment in my life I had access to one of the best community colleges in the nation (SBCC) and a family that encouraged me to pursue that route. Through my experiences with public education systems that lacked sufficient resources compared to those that have an abundance, I have come to understand the impacts this difference has on a personal level and how it affects what one believes they are able to accomplish.

For those of us who have or continue to utilize government programs and institutions to improve our social and economic lives, a vast amount is at stake in 18 days when we cast our votes.

Our public education systems needs massive improvements but the austerity measures that the republican platform proposes are not an effective way to address them.

Trump’s website states that “we spend more per student than almost any other major country in the world. Yet, our students perform near the bottom of the pack for major large advanced countries.” Factually correct. But it goes on to argue that “school choice is vital to reverse inequities in education and failing government schools in Democrat-controlled inner cities.”

Educational research proves that ‘school choice’–state vouchers for charter and private schools–are not only ineffective to address the inequalities of public education but in fact undermine “the gains of the civil rights movements, which guaranteed all children the same standard of education.” Naomi Klein, social activist and renowned author, states and proves this through her book The Shock Doctrine.

Klein argues that ‘school choice’ policies are one of the most polarizing “raids on the public sphere.” Following Hurricane Katrina, ‘school choice’ policies decimated New Orleans public education by decreasing the amount of public schools from over 100 to single digits. Further research shows this has led to the largest discrepancies in educational quality among class and race in the city since the civil rights movements.

The republican platforms solution for higher education is non-existent. Donald’s website proposes to “work with Congress on reforms to ensure universities are making a good faith effort to reduce the cost of college and student debt in exchange for the federal tax breaks and tax dollars.” “Good faith effort,” what does that even mean? Ambiguous language like the aforementioned in policy proposals are a red flag for a hollow promise.

Hillary Clinton and the democratic platform bypass ambiguities that are found throughout most of the republican policies. The education proposals from the democratic platform contain multiple steps for implementation and avenues for funding. And the proposed policies on Hillary’s website range from “dismantling the school to prison pipeline, launching national campaigns to modernize and elevate the profession of teaching to providing every student the opportunity to learn computer science.”

In terms of higher education the democratic platform not only provides a comprehensive plan for nationally free community college and debt-free affordable college. It further proposes exhaustive policies from refinancing and managing student debt to combating the epidemic of sexual assaults on college campuses.

I don’t agree with Clinton on most of her policies, but her recommendations for public education compared to her opponent is incomparable. It made me question if republicans are even informed on the current demands of students, faculty and administration.

At UC Berkeley we have witnessed the struggle first hand. From opposition and protest to tuition hikes to communities, such as Bridges and QARC, being forced to advocate for and demand safe spaces. I can only imagine what ‘good faith efforts’ and privatization would result in—I predict further displacement of students in the name of profits.

Every day it seems more and more likely that a Clinton presidency will occur. If she is elected to serve, we students, have to pressure her administration to stay true and fight for this revolutionary educational platform. We cannot tune out after Nov. 8th.

Ralph Nader, political activist, asserts, if we don’t make time for our democratic society, then the society won’t be democratic to us. I am committed. After all, the California public education system is how I got to UC Berkeley and is why you’re reading this today. I invite you to join the crusade to pressure our elected officials to improve our public education system so that more individuals like myself will have similar opportunities to have a successful educational experience.

