Week 6 Fantasy Football recap

1) Aaron Rodgers, quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Week 6 stats: 294 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one interception, seven rushing yards, and 1 fumble lost

Week 7 matchup: Chicago Bears

Rodgers has been in a funk for most of the season with this trend continuing in Week Six versus Dallas. Though he passed for nearly 300 yards, his uncharacteristic turnover issues continued. The Packers were outplayed by a young and talented Cowboys team. One would think that Rodgers will break out of this lesser production eventually, yet when that will happen is becoming more hazy by the day. The hope is that he will start having MVP-type production very soon, since he’s still regarded as one of the league’s premier quarterbacks. Green Bay needs that dearly if it truly wants to compete for the NFC North division crown. Rodgers and Co. will face off with the division rival Bears in an intriguing Week Seven matchup.

2) CJ Anderson, running back, Denver Broncos

Week 6 stats: 37 rushing yards, four receptions, 34 receiving yards

Week 7 matchup: Houston Texans

Anderson’s struggles continued on with another week of less than fifty yards rushing in Week Six. In addition, following a 4-0 start to the season, Denver has lost two games in a row. Collectively the Broncos offense has not been productive, which does not bode well for Anderson. In addition, rookie Devontae Booker continued to get touches versus San Diego, and frankly looked very productive when given the chance. In week seven, Anderson faces the Texans, another team sitting at 4-2. Though Anderson is number one on the Broncos depth chart, that could change if this lackluster production continues. The push from Booker is real, as he is stating his case to potentially snatch the lead back role. This is definitely something to watch closely as the NFL gets set for Week Seven action.

3) Marvin Jones, wide receiver, Detroit Lions

Week 6 stats: three rushing yards, two receptions, 10 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Week 7 matchup: Washington Redskins

Jones has been in the driver’s seat of Detroit’s number one receiver spot all season long. In week six, however, none other than Golden Tate reemerged in the Lions’s offense. Until last week, Tate seemed to be losing favor in the Lions’ offense. This fact alone may have influenced Jones’ performance against the Los Angeles Rams. Yet he did still find his way into the end zone which is a good sign. In addition, he’s still the Lions’ most productive pass catcher, garnering opposing defenses’ attention. This is not to mention that the offense led by Matthew Stafford will continue to be pass heavy and grant Jones targets. He should be ready to roll against the Redskins in what could be a fun matchup against All-Pro cornerback and trash talker Josh Norman, if he’s cleared to play.

4) DeSean Jackson, wide receiver, Washington Redskins

Week 6 stats: 4 receptions, 55 receiving yards

Week 7 matchup: Detroit Lions

Throughout his career, Jackson has been a player notorious for the ability to break off a big play at any moment. This year he has clearly not been the offensive force of years’ past. Consequently, his production has dipped greatly in the early part of this season. It is murky as to if Jackson will reclaim his old production, as these mediocre performances persist. Additionally, quarterback Kirk Cousins has a lot of playmakers in the Redskins’ offense, a detriment for Jackson’s production. In Week Seven, he matches up against an improving Lions team looking to reclaim its place in the NFC playoff picture. Jackson continues to be a risky week-to-week play because his big time performances are so sporadic and he’s clearly not on the trajectory to a highly productive season.

Contact Ryan Groves at [email protected].