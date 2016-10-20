You’re not smarter

Every time a grade distribution update appears on bCourses for a test I’m pretty sure I passed, my stomach flutters with excitement as I get ready to compare my score with that of the rest of my class. On days when I’m feeling especially condescending, I even treat myself to knowing the exact standard deviation I am above the mean so I can tell myself that I am, in fact, smarter and better than 87.63 percent of the class.

As a product of a culture that embraces achieving confidence through comparison, I have been marinated in the notion that every instance is a competition used to affirm our own worth.

But I recognize that my shittiness stems more from me momentarily forgetting that not all students come into college with the same opportunities than me actually thinking I’m smarter. As enticing as it is to believe that I’m more intelligent, the difference in test scores doesn’t directly reflect relative intelligences. In addition to several other factors, a large portion of the grade differences is the result of varied K-12 preparations.

I could prioritize unfruitful rewatching of my favorite Netflix show over studying for my math test because I came into college with a rich background in calculus. But for students whose high schools only taught up to algebra, the class was difficult.

Schools throughout states and the country differ in terms of education quality, in spite of state standards and the newly implemented Common Core. The high school Academic Performance Index, or API, which uses a rubric to rate high schools from one to 10, are numerical testaments to the dramatic range in quality between public schools in California alone.

According to a study done by Weber State University, “under-funding of urban schools is affected by funding formula” and is evident in the “differences in standardized testing, dropout rates, and academic achievement.” Because of low funding, districts with low-income students formulaically strive for minimum standards to maintain chartered because that’s all they can afford to do. Without the money to pursue APs and IBs, or sometimes even to fully satisfy the standardized testing requirements, the schools and their students are automatically less competent than those in upper-middle class suburban areas have the means to be.

So when college comes around, the test scores for the students who made it out of the underfunded districts are still discernable from suburban kids’ because of preparation alone.

Freshman year, I had a floormate who was from a low-income area. He had dreams of pursuing higher education and opening up a nonprofit neuro clinic, which was all lost when his GPA surfed below 2.0 two semesters in a row and he was kicked out. Even though I disliked the fact that he only talked about himself in superlatives, watching him leave was still tough because his failure sheds light on the disadvantages many low-income students face.

Colleges and the student from higher economic brackets assume that once these kids make it past their underfunded high schools, their times of struggle are over. But the challenging college curriculum only makes overcoming differences more difficult.

UC Berkeley attempts to adapt these students to “the academic rigor and demands of Cal” through the Summer Bridge Program, assuming that a few months of additional schooling compensate for the differences that began in elementary school. Though they provide additional counseling, academic tutoring and scholarship opportunities throughout the school year, they, like most other colleges, are still unsuccessful in bridging the gaps.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, “about one in five college students from the lowest income bracket completed a bachelor’s degree by age 24 in 2013.” Despite colleges’ efforts, most students from less-than-acceptable schools still struggle over the course of college.

Other students, like my white, privileged suburban self, ruthlessly compare their grades with one another without this discrepancy in mind and ignorantly marginalize the victims of the system for being “dumber.” Often we even hear students talk about how advantageous it is to be a low-income kid because the college admissions process sometimes takes economic status into consideration.

What’s worse is: Those kids’ high schools, not just colleges, blame these kids for their underachievements, as if a decent education is a luxury and not a right. Which, in turn, blames the victims for maintaining the status quo.

Today, mentally stimulating higher education seems to be limited to those who were lucky enough to be economically divided into schools with API scores of eight or higher. The school system confines many people’s access to knowledge even beyond high school, and this is not the way education should be.

With socioeconomic divides and underfunded schools in place, the least we can do is be more understanding to our unlucky peers who weren’t even properly taught history. It’s important to admit that some of us are just luckier, and not smarter. And my better grades certainly don’t merit my shitty cockiness.

Catherine Straus writes the Thursday blog on taking two sides. Contact her at [email protected].