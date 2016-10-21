Berkeley robbery conspiracy theories uncovered

If you’ve been checking your email the past week, it may seem as though you’re getting more messages from Clery than you are from your parents or even bCourses. During the past week, there have been a series of nine robberies near campus, and as police continue to search for the suspects of these crimes, we at the Clog have compiled a list of theories as to who the culprit might be.

Chancellor Nicholas Dirks

Ever since the exposure of Dirks’ alleged misuse of public funds for travel expenses and usage of RSF facilities without payment, it has come to our attention that Dirks, like the campus, might actually be short on moolah, despite his six-figure salary. A closed-off man with a $700,000 fence around his home, Dirks may be a little more mischievous than we think he is. Now that he’s soon to be out of work and has his own trap door, it would only make sense that Dirks has succumbed to entering a robbing spree.

Oski

To put it simply, Oski is a shady character. Just look at his face. And his eyes. They’re creepy. Oski’s signature white gloves add to our suspicion that he’s the suspect in the unsettling string of robberies during the past week. Why else would he wear them? It must be to cover up some sort of crime. Or so he doesn’t leave fingerprints everywhere. Or to cover up whatever’s underneath, in which case we at the Clog probably don’t want to know. But seriously, does he ever take them off? And not to mention his saunter of a walk. It could only be that of a robber. He looks highly suspicious. You’ll never see him coming, with his torso hunched forward and hands folded behind his back — then BAM! Your wallet is gone. Oski, we’re on to you.

Resident Berkeley squirrels

These little guys seem pretty harmless in nature, but as humans, we’re completely unaware of their true intentions. They’re always looking for stuff, digging through plants and trees and our leftover burrito bowls from the Golden Bear Cafe. What’s especially telling is when one of these resident Berkeley squirrels gains the courage to walk up to a student and seemingly beg for food, in a stance like that of a dog pouting for a treat from its owner. They want so much from us, so it’s quite possible that they have taken matters into their own hands and transformed themselves into robbers. Don’t forget that they’re quick, agile and even smart. They are Berkeley squirrels, after all.

The Daily Clog

Like Leslie Knope, we are not above admitting that we are inspired by ourselves. Perhaps we are also suspicious of ourselves. We’re a mysterious entity, moving throughout campus in disguise and taking notes on our daily lives which we then turn into our award-winning blog articles. Who are we? What are we? Perhaps we’re bored. Perhaps we’re broke, because we only ever eat takeout inside the walls of the Daily Californian office. After all, our office is on Northside, where a large number of the robberies are taking place. Maybe this whole article is a diversion. But you’ll never know. Only we’ll know. We know all, we see all.

Except we don’t know who the robber is. We can only speculate.

Contact Chloe Lelchuk at [email protected].