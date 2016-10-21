Cal men’s soccer upsets UCLA in 2-1 thriller

A few weeks ago, Cal men’s soccer star Christian Thierjung was on top of the world. The striker’s knack for terrorizing defenders and consistently scoring placed him as a major key for his team’s success up top. But the forward’s ongoing troubles finding the back of the net effectively depict how badly the Bears have declined this month.

Thierjung and company desperately needed a win against UCLA on Thursday night to put an end to a five-game winless streak that looked to threaten the team’s chances of reaching the postseason with every loss and tie. But the Bears’ fortune suddenly took a turn for the better, when Thierjung scored the game winner in the 84th minute to help the Bears come out on top 2-1 on the road.

To deny that Cal’s result was a major upset would be farfetched. This is because UCLA beat the Bears last week, showing how a great team can play better and actually find the back of the net against a good Cal team that recently developed a reputation for being all flash and no show.

The Bruins carried some of that swagger into Thursday’s fixture, as they started the match with an intense approach that appeared to psych out Cal head coach Kevin Grimes’ men, who were outclassed offensively in the first 20 minutes. Yet despite being forced to go on the defensive early in the match, the Bears found their footing before the halftime whistle to push up and secure a penalty kick in the 28th minute. But Thierjung’s failed attempt to slot the ball past UCLA goalkeeper Kevin Silva again portrayed how badly the Bears have struggled lately to catch a break.

Despite the missed opportunity, Grimes’ side maintained its composure well enough to finish the first half without having cruel irony see them concede a penalty kick.

The second half offered more drama. The Bears dealt with another stab the to the heart when UCLA’s Felix Vobejda broke the deadlock off an assist from Blayne Martinez in the 67th minute.

Just when it seemed like Grime’s men were en route to pick up another loss, Cal midfielder Jose Carrera-Garcia came in clutch with a goal in the 75th minute to put the Bears back in the game. Carrera-Garcia later provided a pass worthy of earning him man of the match, when he set up Thierjung for the game winner minutes before the end of regulation time. Without Carrera-Garcia’s impressive efforts, his team would have likely further ruined their chances of returning to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears victory, however, doesn’t dispel them from the doubts that surround them. On the contrary, the result raises questions about where Grimes’ side will go from here. With only four games left this year against some quality opposition, Cal is practically flirting with disaster from here on out.

To avoid looking back at this season without regret, Thierjung and company need to once again finish their numerous goal scoring opportunities. Otherwise, this campaign will be remembered for its outings of entertaining soccer that failed to help the team have anything to show for at the end of the final whistle.

If the Bears can find a way to stun San Diego State on Sunday, they will be able to come back to Berkeley with a major boost of confidence and finish their final three games of the regular season at home. But the Aztecs will have the edge, as they bested Grime’s men last week in over time.

Then again, the Bruins went into Thursday’s match with that similar advantage, which Cal shockingly overcame. Therefore, it may be foolish to write off the Bears without giving them the chance to possibly put on some second half dramatics versus San Diego State.

Manny Flores covers men’s soccer. Contact him at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @manny_0