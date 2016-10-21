Cal rugby prepares for West Coast Collegiate 7s

After its early season success, the Cal rugby team will look to continue its growth at this weekend’s West Coast Collegiate 7s, which will be held at Treasure Island on the San Francisco Rugby Club’s field. The Bears’ tournament roster will include strictly freshmen and sophomore players, granting these young athletes a prime opportunity to show their coaches what they’re made of.

Cal star players such as Russell Webb — who won tournament MVP for Oct. 8’s action — Anthony Salaber, Thomas Robles and Patrick Barrientes will get a chance to step back and let some of the young guys get some ever-valuable playing time.

The tournament is an all-day event on both Saturday and Sunday, with pool play taking place on Saturday followed by knockout rounds on Sunday amongst the 16 teams that make up four pools.

Cal, the No. 1 seed in Pool A with a 4-0 record, will face three opponents in Saturday’s action, starting with the University of San Diego at 10 a.m., followed by Santa Clara at 11:40 a.m. and ending the day with Grand Canyon University at 3:20 p.m.

Pool B’s top seed, Saint Mary’s, faces off Saturday against Arizona, San Diego State and UC Santa Barbara. Additionally, Pool C’s top seed UCLA will match up with Air Force, Cal Poly and Western Washington. Lastly, Pool D is headed by Arizona State, who will play Utah, UC Davis and San Francisco State.

Sunday’s knockout rounds will begin with quarterfinal tournament action at 10 a.m. and close with a championship final match at 3:20 p.m. The Bears’ freshmen and sophomores will look to continue their team’s strong start that began with Oct. 8’s tournament final, which was capped off with a 38-5 win against Saint Mary’s.

Cal will see many teams that it faced at the WCC7s Central Coast as this weekend unfolds. The Bears defeated UC Santa Barbara and Santa Clara in October 8’s pool play, then beat Arizona State and Saint Mary’s en route to a tournament win.

Though the roster for this weekend’s action consists solely of frosh-sophs, many of these players logged playing time during the season’s first set of matches. So while these players are the youngest on roster, they aren’t exactly inexperienced.

Freshmen players Keanu Andrade, Sam Cusano, Christian Dyer and Ken Kurihara all played at the WCC7s early this month. In addition, sophomores Ben Casey, Nic Mirhashem and Elliot Webb got in the action as well. All will be key contributors in this weekend’s action.

Cusano is especially a player to watch at Treasure Island. The wing is a visible talent among the Bears’ tournament roster — during the Central Coast WCC7s action he posted a hat trick in pool play versus Santa Clara and tallied fours tries in the tournament overall.

This roster selection grants Cal a great opportunity to season some of their young guys as they continue their budding careers. This kind of holistic team development could prove highly beneficial to a Bears team that is still forming chemistry among the returning players and the roster’s new additions. And for a Bears team with deep playoff contention in mind, a strong roster from top to bottom is key.

