Duck, duck, lose: Cal football wins thriller against Oregon in double overtime, 52-49

Fresh off their bye week, the Bears knew they had to return to Memorial Stadium and reclaim some lost pride after a 47-44 loss to Oregon State on Oct. 8.

Cal football responded with a 52-49 victory Friday over a struggling Oregon team at home. With the score tied at 42, Cal kicker Matt Anderson missed a 41-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime. After both teams traded touchdowns, Anderson hit a 28-yard field goal in the second overtime to give the Bears a three-point lead. Cal linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk picked off Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert to seal the win.

The Bears opted to utilize their rushing attack more against a poor Oregon run defense with Tre Watson and Khalfani Muhammad compensating for the loss of Vic Enwere, who is out for the season with a foot injury. Cal built a hefty lead early in the game, only to have its defense surrender touchdown after touchdown to the Ducks in the second half. The Bears eventually did just enough on both sides of the ball to pick up their second conference win of the season.

