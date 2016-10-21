We at the Clog can’t wait for yet another Game Day (this time a night game!), and we wanted to make sure that you’re more than ready to enjoy the festivities. Here’s a list of Game Day hacks that’ll leave you to celebrate without any worries.

Keys

If you’ve ever been the victim of lost keys, then this one’s for you. Undo your shoelaces a couple of times, and then weave your key into your shoelace before tying it all back up again. If your key is sticking out, go ahead and tuck it into the side of your shoe. With that much security, you’ll never lose your key again! But make sure it’s comfortable enough to walk around with — we don’t want your foot getting stabbed by your own key.

Foldable water bottle

Now with even more restrictions set on the bags we can bring into Memorial Stadium, we bet you’re wondering how on earth you’re supposed to keep hydrated without having to lug around a bottle all day that won’t fit into your small bag. Not to worry! We at the Clog can vouch for the perfect solution that a foldable water bottle brings. It’s large enough to fill with water and keep you hydrated all day, and can fold up into a tiny roll when you’re finished and want to put it away.

Fanny pack

If you’ll be partaking in Game Day festivities but won’t actually going to the game, we would like to present the merits of a fun and functional fanny pack. Keep in mind, though, that these are now banned inside the stadium, so don’t show up to the game with one of these and expect to be let in. While this may seem old-fashioned or embarrassing to you, know that your belongings will be the most secure out there. The fanny pack is the perfect balance between having your personal items close to you and still having your hands free for dancing and having fun.

Binoculars

If you’re high up in the student section, it might be hard to see what’s going on in the game, let alone where the actual ball is. Bring a pair of binoculars and you won’t have to worry about how far up you are anymore. In fact, you’ll probably have a better view than the referees.

Restroom breaks

This is a handy-dandy trick you can use throughout the game. We all know that the restroom lines are insanely long during each quarter’s break. We recommended going to the restroom just as the break is ending instead. Why, you may ask? Well with the majority of fans already back in the stands for the next quarter, the restrooms are much emptier so you’ll be in and out in no time. Plus, if you do happen to miss any of the game, it will really only be the first minute or so.

Now that you have the keys to success — and your own in a safe place — go and enjoy yet another fantastic Game Day. As always, remember to put good thoughts and energy into the universe so the Bears can bring home another victory!

Contact Jenisha Sabaratnam at [email protected].