No on 60: Condoms in porn

Proposition 60 serves as a great example of out-of-touch bureaucrats meddling in a world they know nothing about. The proposition would require performers in the porn industry to use condoms in their shoots and give private viewers the right to sue any performer or studio they see breaking these rules.

The consequences of this inane proposition are severe. The industry might up and leave the state, taking its tax revenue with it. Worse, the proposition could force studios underground, where no regulations exist.

Workers in the porn industry already get tested for HIV every two weeks, and myriad regulations directly contradict the notion that sex workers don’t enjoy the same kind of workplace protections of employees in other industries.

And when so many porn stars operate under pseudonyms that protect their identities, allowing private parties to sue stars and studios puts that anonymity at risk.

In a world where sex workers already face so many legal and societal hurdles, placing one more doesn’t help anybody. Almost all sex workers are against it, and we’re in no position to ignore the community the proposition would primarily affect. Vote against Proposition 60.

Endorsements represent the majority opinion of the Senior Editorial Board as written by the opinion editor.