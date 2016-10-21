Peak levels of efficiency

You don’t have to be pre-Haas to know that efficiency is always the end goal. Economics has made the Production Possibility Curve the ultimate promise land, and the two-in-one shampoo and conditioner that’s in our showers proves just how much we covet streamlining day-to-day tasks. To meet the demand of efficiency, we at the Clog are here to supply you with some everyday tips and tricks to function at peak efficiency.

For starters, you should streamline lunch and dinner by eating all of the food at once.Rather than employing any sort of portion control, force yourself to eat everything in front of you regardless of how full you may feel. It happens to the best of us: Our eyes are bigger than our plates, and we’re left with extra food after lunch. Unfortunately, it will require time and effort to pack and reheat the remaining bites for later. But if you consume copious amounts of calories now, you can skip another meal later on.

Don’t waste time shopping for personal or thoughtful gifts for your loved ones. Whether it be Granny’s birthday, your parents anniversary or this upcoming holiday season, socks are a foolproof gift. Be it toe or fuzzy, or every kind in between, the options for designs and patterns are endless. They’re fashionable, functional and festive. The world hasn’t seen a triple threat like that since Neil Patrick Harris. You get socks! You get socks! Everybody gets socks!

If cutting down on gift-giving doesn’t save you enough time, we advise that you make all of your outfits identical. By wearing duplicates of the same few articles of clothing, you can drastically cut down on the amount of time it takes you to get ready in the morning. Imagine the things you can do instead of staring blankly into the abyss of your closet in a futile attempt to put together a new look every day. Gone are the days of trying on 12 different shirts. This life hack is a double-edged sword in that it will also help with doing laundry, also known as the bane of our existence. We advise you go with a monochromatic color scheme to eliminate separating colors and whites.

If you cut out the eight minutes you spend showering every day, you can save yourself close to an hour every week. This means that you’ll have earned yourself an entire episode of Stranger Things by Saturday.With these recent rain showers, you can probably get a good rinse in on your walk to class. Throw hygiene to the wayside for the sake of saving time. After all, deodorant was invented for a reason.

Similarly, stop drinking water altogether. Forget what you doctor says and completely ignore those health tips that are always shoving water down your throat. Imagine how much time you’d save if you didn’t have to find bathrooms to pee an egregious five times a day. If cacti can do it, so can you. Draw inspiration from those trendy succulents on your Pinterest boards and learn to thrive while dehydrated.

With midterms and the constant epidemic of procrastination, we don’t have a single minute to spare.

