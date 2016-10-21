Shoes every UC Berkeley student should own

It’s 8 a.m. and as you prepare to make the treacherous climb to your chemistry lecture in Pimentel Hall, you ponder which pair of shoes is fit to bring with you on this perilous journey. This footwear must be nimble enough to dodge demanding fliers on Sproul Plaza, durable enough to wade through Strawberry Creek and comfortable enough to avoid painful blisters. But which shoes are able to take on the UC Berkeley campus’s far-from-smooth paths while maintaining the aesthetic we students strive to maintain? We at the Clog have a few suggestions that’ll have you looking on fleek and feeling like you’re walking on clouds.

Rainbow Sandals

Save those cheap plastic sandals and (God forbid) those clear jelly shoes for your bacteria-infested residential hall showers. Your feet will thank you once you invest in a pair of these leather sandals, especially after a long day of walking between Barrows Hall and the Genetics and Plant Biology building. Not only does the beige color match virtually every outfit you own, the quality material also offers support for your overworked arches. These shoes are light enough to stow away in your bag and will last you more than just one season.

Birkenstocks

There’s a reason why these shoes are frequently seen around campus. Though they may seem like something out of your dad’s closet, these blasts from the past got a major upgrade when they added tons of patterns and colors. As they mold to your natural shape (instant customization!), you’ll never want to take these babies off your feet. They’re perfect for frolicking around Memorial Glade, and when it’s chilly outside, pop on a pair of colorful socks to add some flair. Plus, nobody will ever question if you go to UC Berkeley again.

Dr. Martens

There are two things that never go out of style: red lipstick and a rockin’ pair of Doc Martens. These shoes are a classic that instantly allow you to achieve the quintessential ’80s punk look. In these modern times, the grunge-cool boots have come to represent more than just our angst-filled pubescent years. They exude coolness and adventure. Boldly go through the Eucalyptus grove with these boots and be confident that your footwear will protect you from the dirt and creepy crawlies.

Crocs

Before you argue in outrage that the material does in fact cause blisters, consider the practicality of owning these fine pairs of synthetic shoes. They’re easy to clean after walking all over our grotesque campus and the inexpensive cost makes them affordable to be stylish. It takes a brave soul to wear these shoes in public. This means you might just be setting trends as you mosey around the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union. Give the people around you whiplash and smirk at the poor souls that are unable to appreciate the beauty of Crocs.

