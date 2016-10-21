Woman vs. stuff

My father is a hoarder. It’s not extreme, of course (you can’t call actual hoarders, hoarders). You can walk through our house without issue and he doesn’t have any weird attachment to perishables such as food or garbage, but when my mom asked him to sell the mysterious, broken standup bass in our cluttered basement, his answer was, “No! We can’t get rid of that!”

No matter the fact that no one in my family actually plays standup bass or knows how to fix it, or the fact that its distant owner was some buddy of my dad’s friend’s sister’s ex-boyfriend — it has “sentimental value.”

And for most of my life, I tried to steer clear of my father’s attachment to things, instead adopting my mom’s way — remove the excess, keep everything minimal, clutter is the enemy. But when my dad texted my brothers and I that he was getting rid of our old basketball hoop and asked if any of us wanted to take it, I distinctly felt the urge to accept.

It wouldn’t be impossible. My apartment has a little patio, big enough for the hoop and an entire three foot radius of shooting space. I wouldn’t be able to miss, of course, since the ball would either fly over the fence into the suddenly dangerous streets of south Berkeley or break the window of my second story neighbor (also my landlord, lucky me!). But, as a really legit former high school athlete, I don’t think missing would be a problem.

It’d be fun too. My roommates and I could play horse with the added challenge of running into each other, and we could even invite the neighbors over for a little game of pick up on lazy Sunday mornings. And who in my building wouldn’t love to wake up to the pounding of a basketball on the pavement and the crisp, clean “swish” of a perfectly made shot?

But then I had to stop myself. The old hoop probably barely functions. Weathered by North Bay winds and rain, it shows a dangerously weakened metal structure, considerable rust and a sort of left side lean that only the most experienced shooters (@me) could account for.

Keeping a hunk of junk like that would surely put me on the fast track to hoarderdom. If I were to keep the hoop, you’d find me two weeks later, barely alive, buried deep under a pile of whimsical socks and empty pizza boxes. It’s a steep slope.

And I am a woman of principle. I can’t attach myself to mere earthly objects — I must have a purely utilitarian relationship with material things, in which I prize them solely for their function and nothing more. They are just things.

But, as cheesy as it sounds, throwing the hoop into the dump kind of felt like I was just dumping my entire childhood. I remember being seven years old, shooting around with my brothers after school and finally making my long-awaited first basket. I remember how sometimes, if we missed really badly and the ball went over my creepy old neighbor’s fence, my brothers would lower me down into his yard by my feet (they are bullies), so I could snatch the ball without having to face the old man’s angry eyebrows and long, arduous stories about the war.

These days around the hoop were the entire reason that, for the next 10 years, I devoted a large part of myself to the same game we played in the driveway. Born from the hoop in my driveway, my identity as “basketball player” followed me throughout elementary school, middle school and high school — it provided so much of the foundation for who I am today. Seven-year-old Julia would be ashamed of me for just leaving that behind.

Yet, it is still just a rusty old hoop. And the fact that my dad, hoarder of the year, was advocating its removal meant that it really must be completely useless. And I get it. I mean, my brothers and I are old (sort of), far past our hoop dream days, and we don’t live at home anymore. And seeing as my neighborhood consists primarily of golfing retirees and scantily robed octogenarians, I don’t know that it could get much use by anyone outside of my brothers and me.

So, although I was quite tempted to hold onto it, to text my dad back with his own voice, “No! We can’t get rid of that!” and cite every single memory that built up the sentimental value of my dear old basketball hoop, I decided to let it go.

And even though I still think that hoarding is bad and that objects do not deserve any sort of emotional value, maybe sometimes — like with my old hoop — attachment is inevitable.

It’s still stupid — really, really stupid. But I’m going to miss it.

