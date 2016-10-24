Berkeley residents alerted to 7-month-old boy abducted by mother in Sonoma County

The California Highway Patrol released an alert to Berkeley residents Monday afternoon as police seek a 7-month-old boy allegedly abducted by his mother in Sonoma County.

According to the alert, at approximately 3:28 p.m. Henry Massey was allegedly abducted by his mother, Hannah Ashley, the previous day in Guerneville, California. Ashley was last seen leaving with the child in a 2005 Subaru Forester with license number 5JKZ255 and California plates, the alert stated. The license plate information has since been circulated to a number of counties across the state.

Massey is a white male with brown hair and grey eyes, about 26 inches tall and weighing approximately 15 pounds, the alert stated. His mother, according to the alert, is a 35-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches in height and weighing 125 pounds.

CHP is asking anyone who sees the suspect or victim to call the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department at 707-565-2121.

Alexander Barreira is the university news editor. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @abarreira_dc.