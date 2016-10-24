Cal rugby surprisingly drops 1 of 6 matches at West Coast Collegiate 7s

Cal’s frosh-soph roster had a solid weekend at the West Coast Collegiate 7s, finishing with an overall record of 5-1, losing only to UC Davis in the cup quarterfinal Sunday.

The Bears kicked off the weekend with pool play Saturday and ultimately went 3-0, starting off the day with a 29-7 win against the University of San Diego. Next they beat Santa Clara, also 29-7, then capped off the day with a decisive 26-10 win over Grand Canyon University.

Freshman Sam Cusano and sophomore Elliot Webb each scored three tries in the day’s action. The young roster collectively displayed its clear talent and sound play through the course of Saturday, scoring 84 points while only giving up 24.

The Bears prepped for Sunday’s knockout rounds after a successful day of pool play, beginning with a cup quarterfinal matchup against rival UC Davis. The Aggies beat the Bears, 12-0, and Cal was consequently sent to the plate bracket. The Bears went on to beat Western Washington, 29-0, then Santa Clara, 32-0, to ultimately win the plate bracket final.

Freshman Taylor Damron scored three tries on the day, followed by sophomore Elliot Webb and freshman Keanu Andrade, who each scored two more. Though the Bears lost at the start of Sunday’s play, there is some good to build on and specifics to improve upon as Cal preps for future play.

“(The whole tournament was) pretty uneven, but there is talent there, from time to time we played some pretty good rugby, so I think they have the potential, it’s just going to take time and a lot of work,” said head coach Jack Clark.

A total of six Bears made their debuts for Cal, with two others playing in their first 7s matches. Overall, these young players got some great exposure through the course of the weekend, a stepping stone that may prove vital as the season continues on.

George Salter — a 6-foot-4, 236-pound freshman — made the transition to 7s play this weekend in his collegiate debut. In addition, Nic Mirhashem, a sophomore not usually linked to 7s play, once again played in this format after competing in the Central Coast WCC7s.

The fact that this collection of young players went 5-1 in the tournament is promising because their experience with one another is minimal. The team was able to build some cohesion and depth in the tournament.

“It was great to be able to compete out here with all these teams and really get a lot of playing time. It is pretty unusual for the freshmen and sophomores, so it was a great experience,” Andrade said to Cal Athletics.

The young athletes were by no means perfect or seamless throughout the weekend’s WCC7s, yet strides were clearly made. Cal granted its frosh-sophs a highly valuable platform to hone and put their talent into action.

The Bears now sit at a record of 9-1 two tournaments into a young season, where the aspirations are high. These performances offer these athletes a way to grow and improve moving forward.

“We are going to have to bring some consistency to our game and play to our potential, and we have conversations after each and every game, there are always lessons,” Clark said. “I mean the one thing I shared with them is I would rather go 1-5 and know that we learned lessons than go 5-1 and not think we did learn lessons.”

There are clearly lessons to learn from the WCC7s, which are especially essential for these young frosh-sophs still adjusting and acclimating to the collegiate rugby game.

After this productive tournament, Cal now preps for Nov. 12 to Nov. 13 PAC Rugby 7s play held in Tucson, Arizona.

