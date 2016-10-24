Patrick McCaw is Warriors’ next 2nd-round gem

The second round of the NBA Draft has and always will have a special place in the heart of Golden State Warrior fans.

In 2001, in the prime of the team’s toils at the bottom of the Western Conference, the Warriors selected Gilbert Arenas with the 31st pick in the draft. Hibachi showed promise as a member of the Dubs, winning both the Rookie-Sophomore Game MVP Award and the 2003 NBA Most Improved Player Award during the 2002-03 season before his departure for the Nation’s Capitol.

In 2005, Golden State selected combo guard Monta Ellis out of Lanier High School. Ellis was a fan favorite during his tenure in Oakland, winning the Most Improved Player Award in 2007 and developing into one of Golden State’s few glimmers of hope after the We Believe years and before the team’s ascension to super villain status.

The Warriors struck gold again in the 2012 NBA Draft, selecting the undersized, high-energy forward in Draymond Green. Green has been the epitome of Golden State’s ascension, transforming himself from a backend bench player into one of the NBA’s most versatile forwards, capable of defending all five positions while taking the role of the point forward. Each year, Green has retooled his game, improving his three-point shot, his dribbling and his passing. During Golden State’s historic regular season run, he posted career-highs in field goals and three-point percentage, rebounds, assists, blocks and points per game. Despite his role as the NBA’s ultimate villain, there’s no denying Green has become one of the league’s most dangerous Swiss Army knives on both sides of the ball.

Golden State has helped usher in an era in which second-round draft picks are no longer considered mere throw-ins during trade talks. Along with Arenas, Ellis and Green, players such as DeAndre Jordan, Paul Millsap, Marc Gasol and Manu Ginobili have come from the second round and established themselves as some of the NBA’s best.

A year removed from assembling one of the best teams of all-time, the Warriors have found arguably the brightest diamond in the rough by acquiring Patrick McCaw from the Milwaukee Bucks via a trade for cash considerations.

For all the attention given to Kevin Durant this offseason, the skinny shooting guard out of UNLV has been turning heads around the league with his fantastic preseason play, already being dubbed “McGawd” by Warriors fans who hold him to be the team’s latest second-round gem. The 20-year-old has deserved the hype, as, in five games during the 2016 Las Vegas Summer League, McCaw averaged 15.8 PPG, including a 28-point performance against the Toronto Raptors on July 14. In a preseason match against the Denver Nuggets, McCaw not only hit a three to send the game into overtime but hit an off-balance game-winning floater over two defenders to secure a win.

Jerry West was one of the reasons the Warriors made the move to acquire the sophomore, saying in an interview with KNBR 680, “People are gonna be sorry they didn’t draft him.” It’s difficult to second guess The Logo, as the basketball legend knows talent when he sees it. After all, he was at the forefront of creating a dynasty for the Lakers by trading Vlade Divac for Kobe Bryant on Draft Day in the 1996 Draft, signing recent addition to the Basketball Hall of Fame Shaquille O’Neal and bringing on board Phil Jackson. West was also instrumental in the Warriors’ signing of Durant, calling him the night before the decision to tell him about his losses in the Finals and how joining Golden State would make his basketball career on the court a lot easier.

Based on McCaw’s two years in college, the rookie has a tremendous amount of upside. Standing at 6 feet and 7 inches with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, McCaw has the physical attributes to guard 1s, 2s and 3s. The UNLV product was also one of the best defenders in the nation, being named to the Mountain West 2015-16 All-Defensive Team. Under the tutelage of Andre Iguodala, named to two all-defensive teams in his career, and defensive guru Ron Adams, McCaw will likely develop into one of the game’s premier perimeter defenders if given the minutes. McCaw’s size, as well as quick hands and feet, should have defenses shaking in their shoes, as he averaged 2.6 steals per 40 minutes, excelling at both reading the passing lanes and stripping ball handlers.

Complementing his above-average defense is McCaw’s versatility on offense. As a sophomore, McCaw averaged 4.2 assists per 40 minutes, showing off excellent vision and unselfishness. Listed as tall as teammate Shaun Livingston, McCaw possesses the physical gifts to see over the tops of defenses. McCaw loved to get out and run in transition, as his combination of quickness and the ability to switch speeds allowed him to excel in the open floor more than against a set defense.

The Warriors will most likely try to maximize the shooting guard’s ability to knock down the deep ball, as McCaw knocked down 36 percent of his shots beyond the arc in his two years at UNLV. Standing tall for his position, it wouldn’t be surprising to see McCaw try to develop a post game to cash in on easy turnarounds against smaller defenders, and he’ll have the perfect mentor in Livingston to do it. McCaw has the potential to become a blend of the best aspects of teammates Iguodala and Livingston on both ends of the court, plus a more polished three-point shot.

The most glaring problem with McCaw is his physical frame. Standing at 6 feet and 7 inches but only weighing 185 pounds, McCaw is going to need to make more than a few trips to the weight room and supplement it with a steady diet of In-n-Out throughout the season if he wants to consistently guard bigger and stronger 2s and 3s.

It’s easy to point out his weight and state the case that he cannot consistently produce because of it, but skeptics needn’t look far to see two players who overcame their lanky frame. Both Durant and Stephen Curry came into the league incredibly thin, but the duo was able to blossom into two of the NBA’s top five players.

It’s a mystery as to whether McCaw will scratch the surface of what Curry and Durant have accomplished in their careers, but as a second-round pick passed by nearly every team in the league, McCaw is letting the league know early that he has arrived. McCaw will never have the flashy title of Lottery Pick next to his name, but if the past is any indication of the present, the young guard will let the league know bright and early that he’s more than just a throw-in. The second round has done the Warriors good in the past two decades, and expect it to happen again.

