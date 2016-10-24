Takeaways from Cleveland’s ALCS win over Toronto

Have a year, Cleveland.

After the Cavaliers’ unprecedented victory over the 73-win Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this year, the Indians were understandably hungry to bring their share of a title to Cleveland. And now, they’re just four wins away. On Wednesday night, the Indians put away the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-0, to punch their tickets to the World Series. Game one is Tuesday, so in the meantime, here’s what we learned in the ALCS.

It was a long time coming for the Indians. The last time the Cleveland Indians appeared in a World Series, the first flat screen television went on the market. The last time the Cleveland Indians won a World Series, nine out of 10 Americans didn’t even own a TV to watch it on. Those instances were in 1997 and 1948, respectively, so if they face the Cubs, it’s fair to say there will be more than one curse on the line. The Indians’ 94-67 finish this year was their best regular season showing since 2007, when they lost in the ALCS to the Red Sox. They took care of the Red Sox swiftly this time around in the ALDS, sweeping the series.

Terry Francona is a baseball mind for the ages. To say that Indians manager Terry Francona has managed this team to the World Series would not be an overstatement. Disaster seemingly struck in game three, in the form of Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer facing only four batters before being pulled from the game because of a bloody finger. But with 25 outs still needed, Francona masterfully navigated his bullpen all the way to a 4-2 victory to put the Indians up 3-0 in the series. If the Indians win the World Series, Francona could potentially manage his way into the Hall of Fame. After being at the helm of the Red Sox’s 2004 curse-breaking World Series win, Francona’s Hall of Fame bid has been years in the making. Add to that another Red Sox victory in 2007, as well as this year’s AL pennant (and maybe more to come).

Ryan Merritt … exists. This postseason, just like so many before it, has thematically featured a number of unlikely heroes, and one of those is Indians starter Ryan Merritt. The Indians entered the postseason with an already-beleaguered rotation, as Danny Salazar and Carlos Carrasco went down with injuries in September. Bauer’s bloody finger, which he attributes to a drone-repair session gone bad, sent him down in game three as well. That put Francona’s back against the wall in choosing his game five starter, and many were surprised to see him come up with Merritt. Prior to Wednesday’s game, Merritt had a mere 11 big league innings to his name. Until last week, he was facing batters of the caliber of Tim Tebow in the Arizona instructional league. And yet his lefty-thrown fastball — which clocks about 88 miles per hour — carried him through 4.1 scoreless innings, in which he calmly struck out three batters and didn’t allow a walk. Jose Bautista could not have been more wrong before the game when he told reporters that the Texas-born Merritt would be “shaking in his boots.”

Andrew Miller was a stellar deadline deal. At this year’s trade deadline, Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman opted to sell off his star-studded bullpen in hopes of bolstering his farm system. Andrew Miller was one of those stars, who came to Cleveland in exchange for four prospects, two of whom are considered to be in the MLB’s top 100. Miller’s incredible postseason numbers, as well as the ALCS MVP award solidified the Indians’ confidence in the four-for-one deal. In 7.2 scoreless innings pitched in the ALCS, Miller struck out 14 batters and allowed a grand total of three hits.