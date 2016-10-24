There all is aching

The late 2000s to early 2010s Oakland Athletics will always hold a special place in my heart. It was with those teams that I truly learned what disappointment felt like.

I look back and pity young, innocent 15-year-old Chris for thinking that Stephen Parker was going to be Oakland’s next big third baseman. I remember when Tommy Everidge was supposed to be one of Billy Beane’s best diamond-in-the-rough prospects, I and cringe. I still wake up in cold sweats from nightmares about wanting an A’s outfield of Chris Carter, Michael Taylor and Brandon Allen.

In a way, being an A’s fan has helped me deal with disappointment pretty well during my late teens and early 20s. Whenever I get a low quiz grade or realize that after the 100th time of opening my refrigerator I still have no food, I think back and remember how I wasted five years of my life foolishly awaiting Grant Green to pick up where Miguel Tejada left off.

In 2011, Parker hit .287/.373/.408 in between two minor league levels. Before his call-up in 2009, Everidge was batting .335/.402/.556. And in all honesty, I still believe that Allen’s Aug. 23, 2011, home run against the Yankees has yet to reach the ground.

See? It’s so enticing to label these guys the next So-And-Sos, who will go on to have an X-year career in the Green and Gold and hit how many home runs.

But Parker was out of baseball by 2013, Everidge never made the Majors again after his 24 games in Oakland and Allen’s godlike strength is being toiled away in Triple-A Louisville.

Long story short: If you have any emotional investment in prospects — especially if you’re an A’s fan — you’re going to have a bad time. But following horrible campaigns at the major league levels, it’s hard not to put all your oozing-with-talent eggs in one Minor League basket.

So I find it difficult now, in 2016, when looking at Oakland’s new crop of young talent. The only thing nicer than having your team win 69 games is having your team let its youngsters spread their wings in the Majors without having the pressure of competing in contests that actually matter.

In some cases, it worked out. 2013 third-round draft pick Ryon Healy batted more than .300 with 13 home runs in 72 big-league games. Jharel Cotton threw 29.1 innings and held an impressive 2.15 ERA. Joey Wendel showed that there’s a chance that the Brandon Moss trade wasn’t a complete disaster. These players are, hopefully, pieces you can build a team around.

But then there’s everyone else.

Top prospect and former first-round draft pick Matt Olson had only two hits in 11 at-bats, and highly touted international prospect Renato Nunez has two in nine. Both were known to be home run threats in the minors, and, yes, it is an extremely small sample size to be judging upon, but both looked entirely lost at the plate.

It wasn’t just Olson and Nunez but also highly regarded prospects such as Raul Alcantara, Chad Pinder and Dillon Overton who have struggled mightily in their brief time in the show — the guys I currently daydream about being the next 2001 A’s being exploited for the entire league to see on national television. You would think after all of these years I’d know what was going to happen next, but I just can’t accept that fate.

Who’s to say that Healy won’t be the next Everidge, or Olson won’t be the next Chris Davis? The thing is, no one knows. But what I do know is that I’ll be following every at-bat and every swing from every hyped up Oakland prospect in the minors because baseball is a cruel game, and I love disappointment.

