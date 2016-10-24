Tooting my own horn

Now that I’ve spent a couple of weeks lambasting Student Action and CalSERVE, the twin pillars of bloated villainy supporting the ASUC’s two-party system, I’ve been repeatedly asked if I’m going to “do SQUELCH! next” out of some misbegotten idea of “fairness.” I’ve been holding off on this because, as the former chair of the party, I’m not sure I could do a proper hit piece on myself, and also because I’m extremely petty and don’t have any intention of being fair as long as I get the chance to toot my own horn every Monday. But, for the clamoring masses, here’s my biased stab at a self-lampoon, or at least an explanation.

By the by, on the fairness issue: I am an opinion columnist, and therefore have no obligation to treat every party in the ASUC as equally shitty; it’s right there in my job title that I’m supposed to have opinions and, ergo, I am (dramatic finger quotes) “allowed” to prefer one thing to another thing.

SQUELCH! was originally a part of the Heuristic Squelch, Berkeley’s longstanding comedic magazine, and it became an officially distinct organization sometime in the 90s, as it was against ASUC bylaws for a group receiving ASUC funding to also be a political party. SQUELCH! the party is no longer affiliated with the Heuristic Squelch, thus the extremely specific capitalization and punctuation.

SQUELCH! originally ran only satirical candidates, then sometime in the mid-aughts started running and winning one serious candidate per year. In 2013, under Noah Ickowitz, SQUELCH! senator, party chair and my predecessor in ASUC punditry, the party recognized the unique role it had to play in a polarized Senate and restructured into a more well oiled operation with more clearly defined principles and goals.

That year — the party’s most electorally dramatic ever before or since — SQUELCH! ran a serious presidential candidate, Jason Bellet, who came in second place, and won two senators. Since then, the party has been an unstoppable juggernaut deserving of a brutal takedown in The Daily Californian, steamrolling its way to an incredible two to three senators per year and bearing equal responsibility for intractable partisanship between two parties that dwarf it in size and influence.

SQUELCH! is not an issue-based party; it has no party platform to push. Its commitment instead is to a more well-functioning, representative ASUC, and producing a Senate that is more transparent, accessible and nonpartisan. Because of this, SQUELCH! does not seek out candidates who represent specific communities or issues on behalf of the party; it will run anyone who has demonstrated an ability to be effective and unique on the Senate floor.

To this end, we have run a diverse series of candidates over the years. We’ve run candidates whose communities don’t fall exactly under the umbrellas of the other two parties’ traditional bases; for example, Senators Grant Genske and Zoë Brouns represented queer students in the Greek system. We’ve identified new communities that need representation, creating a space for them in the ASUC; after SQUELCH! senator Madison Gordon organized the public service community as a voting constituency three years ago, that community has had consistent representation in the Senate every year. SQUELCH! senators therefore often disagree with each other; they are free to even vote against each other, and party chairs never, ever direct them on how to vote.

SQUELCH! candidates’ other distinctive characteristic is their quantity, or rather lack thereof. SQUELCH! is not aiming for a majority; instead, it intends to win just enough senators to break a majority by either of the two big parties. In theory, once both parties are prevented from mindless bloc voting, they are forced to compromise with each other and actual democracy kicks in, instead of partisan bickering.

This smallness is key to why SQUELCH! is the best party ever; it allows the party to maintain ideological consistency. I have tried to argue in the past few weeks that the flaws in CalSERVE and Student Action are not inherent to their beliefs but rather the result of attempting to achieve and maintain majorities. This struggle for dominance is the reason for most of the shitty moves they pull — bloc voting, slating candidates to lose, deleting emails.

SQUELCH!, conversely, doesn’t get mired down in that competitive quagmire. In fact, I don’t feel it would be inappropriate to describe SQUELCH! as an independent ideological upstart facing a dominant establishment that self-describes as progressive and has been known to delete files.

Of course, SQUELCH! is also still a satirical party that does things like run dogs for president and list its candidate on the official ballot as Anthony “420 Blaze It” Carrasco. Beyond just ancient tradition, this serves two purposes: Firstly, it’s obviously a campaign tactic, but secondly, it cuts to the core of the party’s ethos — that the ASUC is pretty dumb. Obviously, it has the capacity to do great things, but in the end it’s student government and not worth the deliberate sabotage of your friends and neighbors. So you might as well vote for a dog.

Jake Fineman writes the Monday column on the ASUC. Contact him at [email protected].