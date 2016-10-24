Photo gallery: Treasure Island Music Festival 2016

Check out our full Treasure Island 2016 festival coverage here.

Will Toledo from Car Seat Headrest woke up the sleepy crowd on Sunday afternoon.

Héloïse Letissier, known by her stage name Christine and the Queens, charmed the crowd with her goofy theatrics and queer-tilted French pop.

Christine and the Queens brought already vibrant songs to life with expressive dance routines.

Mac DeMarco played an unhurried, goofy set, full of poop jokes and ironic banter with his bandmates.

“This song is very serious,” joked Mac DeMarco before launching into one of the band’s last songs. “If I see any smiles or laughter, I will be very pissed.”

Tycho eased into the evening with downtempo ambient music and breathtaking visuals.

Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso bounced around in the drizzle, revitalizing the crowd in one of the most fun sets of the day.

Sylvan Esso served up thoughtful synthpop as night fell.

Purity Ring was a sight for sore eyes after the disappointment of James Blake’s set cancellation.

Megan James, vocalist of Purity Ring, crooned sweet melodies amid glowing lights and gritty bass.

Contact Madeline Wells at [email protected]. Tweet her at @madwells22.