pic06
Madeline Wells/Staff

Photo gallery: Treasure Island Music Festival 2016

By | Senior Staff on Monday, October 24, 2016

Check out our full Treasure Island 2016 festival coverage here.

carseatedit1_mWells_staff

Will Toledo from Car Seat Headrest woke up the sleepy crowd on Sunday afternoon.

christineandthequeensedit_mWells_staff

Héloïse Letissier, known by her stage name Christine and the Queens, charmed the crowd with her goofy theatrics and queer-tilted French pop.

christineedit2_mWells_staff

Christine and the Queens brought already vibrant songs to life with expressive dance routines.

DSC_0753_mWells_staff

Mac DeMarco played an unhurried, goofy set, full of poop jokes and ironic banter with his bandmates.

DSC_0769_mWells_staff

“This song is very serious,” joked Mac DeMarco before launching into one of the band’s last songs. “If I see any smiles or laughter, I will be very pissed.”

tychoedit_mWells_staff

Tycho eased into the evening with downtempo ambient music and breathtaking visuals.

DSC_0989_mWells_staff

Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso bounced around in the drizzle, revitalizing the crowd in one of the most fun sets of the day.

DSC_0979_mWells_staff

Sylvan Esso served up thoughtful synthpop as night fell.

purityringedit_mWells_staff

Purity Ring was a sight for sore eyes after the disappointment of James Blake’s set cancellation.

purityringedit2_mWells_staff

Megan James, vocalist of Purity Ring, crooned sweet melodies amid glowing lights and gritty bass.

 

Contact Madeline Wells at [email protected]. Tweet her at @madwells22.

Please keep our community civil. Comments should remain on topic and be respectful.
Read our full comment policy