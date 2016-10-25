Best meal point food on campus

Meal points seem bad when you have them as a freshman, but once you lose that meal plan, they seem like the greatest thing to ever have existed. No more chicken quesadillas from Golden Bear Café when you’re running late to class and need something quick; no more chicken tenders and waffle fries from Late Night at Crossroads; no more Brown’s California Café paninis after your class in Li Ka Shing Center — what ever will you do? Use your Cal 1 Debit card, the slightly less glorious brother of meal points! We’ve decided to share some of our favorite on-campus foods with our readers.

Brown’s California Café paninis

The panini selection at Brown’s is sure to satisfy the tastebuds of even the pickiest eaters. Whether you’re craving a grilled cheese, a portobello mushroom panini or something with meat, Brown’s has the perfect choice for you.

Brown’s burgers

Maybe you eat nothing but meat. Maybe you prefer tofu perfectly seasoned with Sriracha. No matter what you’re craving, Brown’s has the burger for you. The menu items change by season, so sometimes it has albacore tuna steak burgers. Be on the lookout for this.

Brown’s breakfast

Mornings are difficult, but they won’t be as bad with a nutritious, delicious breakfast from Brown’s. From toast to eggs, it has a wide variety of breakfast foods that will actually have you excited to get up in the morning.

Late Night chicken strips

Juicy strips of chicken, breaded perfectly, with just the right amount of grease … mmm … we’re missing freshman year at Crossroads already.

Golden Bear Café super nachos

Sick of burrito bowls? Don’t feel like dealing with the mess of a burrito? Try super nachos. Get them vegetarian or have your choice of protein: shrimp, chicken or beef. These nachos are packed full of so much flavor that you won’t know what hit you.

Whether you’re using meal points, Cal 1 Debit or just regular debit, check out these delicious campus restaurants.

Contact Jenisha Sabaratnam at [email protected].