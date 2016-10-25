Interfraternity Council, Panhellenic Council set new party guidelines

The Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council have agreed to new guidelines in light of recent reported incidents of sexual assault.

Under the community agreement, the organizations will contribute to collective rosters each weekend with the contact information of sober monitors, social and risk managers and presidents.

In addition, the organizations plan to standardize discussions about consent provided by educated individuals who are not new to their chapters. The guidelines state women will “make an effort to be involved” and participate in consent talks — such as when chapter members define what consent means before people can enter parties at a house — and discussions will also include active bystander training.

“We realize that risk management plans need to have continuity across all members of the community, and we will hold ourselves to the highest standards for risk management,” the community agreement stated.

The community agreement comes as the organizations lift the voluntary ban on social events and parties placed over the weekend. Risk managers of the respective organizations created the guidelines during a closed-door joint roundtable Saturday.

Though the community agreement states the guidelines will apply to both affiliated and unaffiliated organizations, unaffiliated groups from campus are not bound to regulations established by either PHC or IFC.

“We acknowledge our collective community failures, and we move forward to support survivors and minimize the harm in our community,” the community agreement stated.

A representative from IFC or PHC could not be reached for comment as of press time.

