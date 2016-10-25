Who’s hot, who’s not in Pac-12

It was an eventful weekend in the Pac-12, as all games other than Oregon State-Washington came down to the final minute of play. Stanford, UCLA and Oregon (wow, that’s hard to believe) continued to slide, while Colorado and Washington State kept on winning. Finally, some “consistency” in the Pac-12!

The time of year has come to discuss who’s got it together and who’s beginning to show signs of rust and fatigue. So let’s play, as Drake would put it, “Who’s hot, who’s not?” — Pac-12 football-style. Because why not?

Hot:

Joe Williams, RB, Utah

Brett Favre. Michael Jordan. Michael Phelps. Joe Williams.

What do these four have in common?

They all came out of retirement and dominated.

Now, I don’t think it’s time to put Joe Williams in the same category as the athletes listed above. But it’s totally reasonable to call him Utah’s most important player. After unexpectedly calling it a career earlier this year, Williams made a dramatic comeback against Oregon State two weeks ago after recent injuries to the Utes’ backfield. He rushed for 179 yards and his first touchdown of the year against the Beavers and obliterated a stiff UCLA defense this past weekend with four touchdowns and an all-time school record 332 yards — not bad for a guy that retired last month.

He’s now Utah’s most valuable player and will need to have another big game against Washington on Saturday.

Luke Falk, QB, Washington State

The obvious choice for the hottest quarterback in the Pac-12 would be Washington’s Jake Browning. The Huskies may be garnering all the attention at the moment, but don’t count out Falk and the Cougars just yet. The redshirt junior has been putting on a passing clinic in recent weeks, accounting for a solid 19:5 touchdown:interception ratio through his past seven games. Last weekend, he overcame seven sacks by a tough Arizona State defense and kept the streaking Cougars undefeated in Pac-12 play. It isn’t impossible anymore to think that Washington State, a team that lost to Eastern Washington in its home opener, could have a shot at the Rose Bowl Game (should Washington make it to the College Football Playoff). With Falk at the helm and a current five-game winning streak alive and well, anything is possible at this point.

Colorado Buffaloes

You know the hype is real when Mike MacIntyre orders In-n-Out for his entire team after beating Stanford this weekend. The Buffaloes, whom many picked to finish last in the division, are tied for first place in the Pac-12 South and are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2007. They have shockingly replaced the likes of UCLA, USC and Stanford to represent the Pac-12 in the AP Top 25, shutting down a Cardinal offense that is in a terrible funk last weekend. While senior quarterback Sefo Liufau and junior running back Phillip Lindsay weren’t very efficient against the Stanford defense, they’ve been productive on the year in leading the Buffaloes to a 4-1 record in conference play. There’s still a lot of football left to be played this season, but Colorado is very much in the hunt for postseason glory.

Not:

Ryan Burns, QB, Stanford

With three interceptions and zero touchdowns against the Buffaloes at home last Saturday, Burns now has a brutal 5:7 touchdown:interception ratio on the year. His team has fallen from a top-10 team at the beginning of the year to arguably the most inconsistent squad in the Pac-12. It’s hard to blame Burns for the unexpected struggles of star running back Christian McCaffrey, but defenses have been stacking the box and forcing Stanford to rely on the arm of Burns, who has simply not delivered the way Kevin Hogan did under center. The offense has produced a total of nine touchdowns all year. Nine. Zero in the last two weeks against Notre Dame and Colorado. The statistics are ugly, but the disfunction of this Stanford team might be even worse. If Burns can’t get his act together soon, there will undoubtedly be many changes on the offensive side of the ball in the coming weeks.

Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon

Oregon put up 49 points against the Bears. The Ducks not only lost, but none of their seven scores came via their star running back. Go figure. While the Ducks’ offense finally found a groove against a weak Cal defense this past weekend, Freeman returned from injury with a thud. His longest gain against the Bears went for just seven yards, as he finished with a total of 10 yards on 15 carries. In the past two games against the Huskies and Bears, Freeman has rushed for a combined 60 yards on 26 run attempts and zero touchdowns. Not a good sign for the once-Heisman hopeful, who has seen his team drop to 0-4 in Pac-12 play and 2-5 overall. It’s hard to see the Ducks rebounding any time soon, and with Freeman struggling to produce even modest gains in recent weeks, Oregon may be in for its worst finish in years.

Arizona State Sun Devils

It’s hard to justify putting a team who’s just one win away from bowl-eligibility this early in the season as a “cold” team. The Sun Devils are a modest 5-3 on the year, but three losses in conference play have been detrimental to their chances in the Pac-12 South. The offense has been inconsistent largely because of lingering injuries to sophomore quarterback Manny Wilkins, leading the team to be too one-dimensional with the running game. Defensively, the team has surrendered at least 37 points per game in four of its past five contests, struggling especially on the road against Colorado and USC. And after starting the season 4-0, Arizona State is working from the bottom up to try to catch Utah and Colorado at the top of the standings. Overall, Todd Graham has the brainpower and playmakers to likely make a lesser-known bowl game, but the Sun Devils shouldn’t be expecting a shot at anything special at this point either.