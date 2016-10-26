Bear foursome receives Team USA tryout

A pack of Bears will soon have the opportunity to try out for Team USA. On Monday, the Amateur Softball Association and USA Softball announced that four current and former Cal players were invited to the five-day 2017 USA Softball Women’s National Selection Camp on Jan. 1, 2017, in Clearwater, Florida.

Among the invitees are senior Annie Aldrete, junior Jazmyn Jackson and sophomore Lindsay Rood along with Valerie Arioto, who graduated in 2012. All four players hail from northern California.

There is no doubt that this quartet of Bears deserved the invitation. Aldrete has accumulated a plethora of awards in her time at both Tennessee and Cal, earning the reputation of one of the Pac-12’s best defensive catchers, and in her first year, Rood earned a spot on both the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and the All-Pac-12 Second Team last season.

Arioto and Jackson both represented the stars and stripes this past summer, contributing on the 2016 USA National Team that won a silver medal in Japan in the World Cup of Softball XI.

Jackson earned a potential spot on Team USA in her sophomore season, when she led the Pac-12 in hits, played in all of Cal’s 58 games and earned a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team.

